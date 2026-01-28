What Analysts Are Saying About Oregon Ducks' Schedule

EUGENE – Preparation for the Oregon Ducks’ 2026 football season is in full swing. The Ducks quickly reloaded their roster with talent from the transfer portal. Now that they have a better idea of what their depth will look like, they also have their schedule for the fall.

Eight straight games to end the season without a bye is a big storyline from Oregon’s schedule release. Analysts from the Big Ten Network reacted to the Ducks’ schedule and gave their thoughts on what the key conference games will be.

Analysts React to Oregon’s 2026 Schedule

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Ducks’ 2026 season is set to start on Sept. 5 against Boise State. Oregon is scheduled to begin Big Ten action on Sept. 26 at USC.

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning returns key starters from the 2025 season, including starting quarterback Dante Moore. Moore and other Oregon stars like center Iapani Laloulu and defensive players Bear Alexander, A’Mauri Washington, Matayo Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuioti elected to forgo the 2026 NFL Draft to have a chance at winning the Ducks a National Championship.

“This is a team, Anthony (Herron), that’s hard not to be really high on,” Big Ten Network studio host Dave Revsine said. “There was always a sense – particularly for Dante Moore to choose to come back, which he did – that 2026 could be the year.”

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) looks to pass against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq and safety Dillon Thieneman were the only two players with eligibility remaining to head to the next level. Lanning didn’t lose any starters to the transfer portal, but added former Minnesota safety Koi Perich and former Yale offensive tackle Michael Bennett, among others.

“To be able to build toward that with so many of the players, contributors – yes, there’s some talent lost to the transfer portal, but much that returns,” Anthony Herron said. “And to your point, Dante Moore, what he brings to the table as a quarterback.”

Can’t-Miss Oregon Games in 2026

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning watches a play against Michigan during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks are scheduled to play at Ohio State on Nov. 7 after not facing them in 2025. Oregon’s game vs. Michigan at Autzen Stadium on Nov. 14 is arguably the highlight of their games at home. The Ducks also host the Washington Huskies on Nov. 28 in the regular season finale.

Herron named one of the Ducks’ rivals from their Pac-12 Conference days as the game he has his eyes on.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jay Harris (22) tackles Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) during the first half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

“For their schedule, I look to that Sept. 26 game against USC,” Herron said. “Because it’s going to be a game where not Dante Moore’s on the field, but you’re going to have Jayden Maiava out there as well, two of the most productive quarterbacks in the country from last season.”

The Ducks crushed the Trojans’ College Football Playoff hopes when they met in 2025. Oregon won the last matchup 42-27 in front of its home fans at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks will have to face the Trojans on the road this time around.

The USC game kicks off Oregon’s conference slate, but the Ducks have their bye week immediately after the trip to Los Angeles. Herron called the game “pivotal” for both teams and a matchup that will set the tone for the conference season.