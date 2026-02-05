Three Oregon Ducks Freshmen Who Might Steal the Spotlight

There is plenty for Oregon Ducks fans to be excited about in 2026, including an incoming recruiting class that ranked No. 3 in the country according to On3. Last season’s freshman crop included playmakers like wide receiver Dakorien Moore and defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. who each made an immediate impact.

The 2026 recruiting class will have an excellent opportunity to turn heads not only at the spring game at Autzen Stadium, but during the 2026 regular season as well. Below are three freshmen who could make a serious impact for the Ducks in 2026.

Immanuel Iheanacho

Iheanacho has arguably the best opportunity out of any of the incoming freshmen to start right away and make a massive impact. Iheanacho was the crown jewel of the Ducks’ 2026 recruiting class and will battle in the spring and summer for a starting position at offensive tackle. Iheanacho will certainly have an opportunity to become a freshman starter as both of Oregon’s tackle positions are vacant, following the departures of former Ducks starters Isaiah World and Alex Harkey.

Jett Washington

Washington is another player who has a real path to playing time in his first season. Washington, who was the No. 1 safety in the class of 2026, will hope to have a breakout freshman season campaign similar to that of Ducks defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. Washington played high school football at the prestigious Bishop Gorman High School, where he recorded nine interceptions in his last two years of high school football.

Washington will battle with Koi Perich and Aaron Flowers for the starting safety positions in 2026. Perich was a transfer from Minnesota who was the No. 1-ranked safety in the portal in the offseason, while Flowers is returning from a season where he had 69 tackles and one interception after redshirting his freshman year.

Jalen Lott

Yes, the wide receiver room at Oregon is a tad crowded as it stands, but when the Ducks trot out formations that call for three or four wide receivers, Lott will have an excellent chance to make an impact. Lott was the No. 3 wide receiver in the class of 2026 and was a star for Panther Creek High School (Texas), where he recorded 1,276 receiving yards on 87 receptions and 20 touchdowns. Lott has top-end speed and explosive playmaking, evidenced by going over 100 receiving yards in six different games for Panther Creek in his senior season.

While becoming a starter for Lott, Washington, and Iheanacho will certainly be an uphill battle, all three will have an excellent opportunity to make plays for the Ducks in 2026. Coach Dan Lanning and his staff have not shied away from putting young players in positions to succeed, as evidenced by Dakorien Moore and Brandon Finney Jr. having breakout seasons as freshmen.