Oregon Offensive Coordinator Doesn’t Hold Back on 5-Star Duck Commits

The work never stops for the Oregon Ducks. National Signing Day is a landmark in the offseason, highlighting just how much preparation lies ahead.

According to the Ducks’ new offensive coordinator, Drew Mehringer, the early enrollees from the On3-ranked No. 3 class are already on campus working with the coaching staff. Mehringer revealed his thoughts on each of Oregon's commits on Duck Insider and his excitement was palpable.

Tight end coach Drew Mehringer joins the first practice of spring for Oregon football Thursday March 16, 2023. Eug 031623 Uo Spring Fb 10 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

"They've been working out and training," he said. "We gave the vets a few weeks off, so we've had a chance to be around just the newcomers for the last couple of weeks. They're hungry. They want to get in there and to get in the mix."

Here is what Mehringer said about each of Oregon's five-star offensive commits from the recruiting class of 2026. Oregon's highly-anticipated five star offensive commits are: offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho, tight end Kendre' Harrison and receiver Jalen Lott.

July 27, 2024; Eugene, OR, USA; Kendre Harrison part of the top-ranked recruits flocked to Eugene for the 2024 Oregon Ducks Saturday Night Live ; Mandatory credit: Zachary Neel-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images | Ducks Wire-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kendre Harrison, Tight End

Let's start with one of the athletes Mehringer recruited himself prior to stepping into the offensive coordinator role: Reidsville, Nort Carolina tight end Kendre Harrison. Harrison sits as a five-star recruit according to ESPN, with the publication also listing him and the No. 1 athlete in his class for the tight end group.

He's also dual-enrolled for a spot on Oregon's basketball team as well.

"Kendre Harrison. A 5-star and the No. 1 tight end in the country," Mehringer said of Harrison. "Two-time Max Preps National Player of the Year for any sport. Gatorade Player of the Year in North Carolina. He's like 6-foot-7 and 250 pounds. Freak. Only lost one basketball game in his entire high school career. He went 87-1. Freak."

Reidsville put on a show in its conference opener tonight.



Kendre Harrison's four catches were enough for 106 yards and two scores as the Rams left little doubt in a 44-28 home win over Walkertown.@FBCapitolOfNC pic.twitter.com/okXu5tna3s — HighSchoolOT (@HighSchoolOT) September 20, 2025

Looking at Harrison's highlights, Mehringer's initial statement of Harrison's size being an impact becomes even more glaringly obvious. Though his size may make him slower in the running department, Harrison's stature makes him a physical and effective blocker needed to straddle the duality of the tight end position.

Seeing how Harrison navigates the field continues to back up Mehringer's statements. Harrison has quick hands, agility on the field, and the power to burst into rush that shows potential for early success. One particular one-handed catch from Oct. not only shows Harrison can shake off defenders right on top of him, but use a level of dexterity to catch a ball that would've slipped by most.

Oregon tight ends coach Drew Mehringer works with players during practice with the Ducks Thursday, April 11, 2024, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jalen Lott, Wide Receiver

Next up on the five-star list is Frisco, Texas wide receiver Jalen Lott. Lott was dubbed a five-star by Rivals, with four-star status from ESPN and 247 Sports. Mehringer heavily ellaborated on Lott's resume coming into Oregon, starting with his success at Frisco Panther Creek High School in not just football, but track and field as well.

"Jalen Lott. 5-star receiver out of Frisco. If you go to Panther Creek HS, his high school is right across the street from the PGA headquarters for all you golfers out there. He caught 172 passes for 2400 yards and 26 touchdowns in high school. He's a junior Olympian. He won state in the long jump and high jump. He actually high jumped 7-foot. His dad holds the junior national record at 7-foot-4 in the high jump," Mehringer said of Lott.

The #1 WR in Texas 🔥 Jalen ‘Spiderman’ Lott @JLott2026 📈



Training Session with Coach Thomas Fratcher @CoachTFratch pic.twitter.com/eb1Lng391C — Quarterback Plug (@QuarterbackPlug) August 3, 2025

Lott's talent from his long and high jump background can be seen in the way he practices, using his agility to hurtle pursuer dummies. That athleticism found through his other sport translates to the gridiron with his quickness, ability to change and regulate speeds, and likely possess more body control in air bound situations (they do happen reaching for a first down, after all).

"That story is cool for me too," Mehringer added. "Ross [Douglas] did such a good job with that. His dad went to Texas, they're from Texas, and it's now back-to-back years we've gotten the No. 1 wide receiver out of Texas. They're both 5-stars. Dakorien had a great freshman season for us. We're doing an unbelievable job of going and getting great players out of tough places."

Oct 8, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks tight ends coach Drew Mehringer against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Immanuel Iheanacho, Offensive Lineman

Finally, the last five-star Mehringer spoke at length about is North Bethesda, Maryland offensive lineman Immanuel Iheanacho. Iheanacho is a five-star across the board with ESPN, Rivals, and 247 Sports all agreeing on his delineation. ESPN's SC 300 Next even named Iheanacho as the No. 2 offensive lineman in the class.

5-star Oregon signee Immanuel Iheanacho was straight up dominant during 1-on-1 work today at UA All-America practice @immanueli24



Going up against 4-star and 5-star prospects and winning with authority #UANext pic.twitter.com/jkKaa7bLu5 — Billy Tucker (@TheUCReport) January 1, 2026

"This is Manny. Manny is from Georgetown Prep. One of the largest human beings I've ever met in my life," Mehringer said. "He's like 6-foot-7 and 370 pounds. He's the highest-rated offensive linemen Oregon has ever scored. He's a 5-star recruit, the No. 2 offensive linemen in the country. A'lique Terry did an unbelievable job recruiting him. He was the Maryland Player of the Year for any position, and he's like a linemen."

Iheanacho showed a lot of his potential during his senior year appearance at the Under Armor All-America practices and game. During practices, Iheanacho showed technical strength to partner with his oftentimes immovable size. Though his stature could lead to the issue to waning energy as a game goes on, Iheanacho brings a trained ferocity to the trenches Mehringer is correct to highlight.