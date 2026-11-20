The No. 13 Oregon Ducks are 17.5-point favorites over the Michigan State Spartans on Friday night, according to betting odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, and a few matchups will be key for Oregon to cover that spread.

Oregon's Wide Receivers vs. Michigan State Secondary

Ducks coach Dan Lanning and his team have a chance at reaching the College Football Playoff with an at-large bid if they win out and receive some help with a couple of upsets around the country. Style points may matter towards the end of the season, and Oregon's passing offense earned the Ducks some style points in the win over Michigan.

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola (8) celebrates a touchdown by wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan (3) during the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Can Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola and new play-caller Jay Johnson keep things rolling against the Spartans? The return of Ducks receiver Jeremiah McClellan may have helped unlock the passing game alongside targets like tight end Jamari Johnson and receivers Dakorien Moore and Evan Stewart.

Against a Michigan defense that ranks No. 13 in the nation in passing defense, allowing an average of 173.4 yards per game, Oregon threw for 341 yards and four touchdowns against the Wolverines.

While establishing the run is always key, especially on the road, will the Ducks be able to continue airing out the offense against Michigan State? The Spartans' passing defense ranks No. 57 nationally, allowing an average of 203.7 yards per game.

Safety Devin Vaught is out for the game, and safety Michael Richard is questionable, according to Michigan State's availability report on Thursday. Can the Ducks take advantage of a weakened Michigan State secondary?

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At the same time, none of it may matter if Oregon's offensive line is unable to protect Raiola and give him time to operate. Still, the Ducks receivers can help make a difference with multiple explosives like the 60-yard touchdown to Jeremiah McClellan and the 59-yard touchdown to Dakorien Moore in the win over Michigan.

Michigan State’s head coach Pat Fitzgerald, center, and the team walk the end zone before the football game against Washington on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Michigan State's Offensive Line vs. Oregon's Defensive Front

Ducks outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti is out, linebacker Jerry Mixon is doubtful, and defensive lineman Bear Alexander is probable ahead of Friday's game between Oregon and Michigan State.

Still, the Oregon defensive line and pass rush should be able to have success both stifling the run and getting to the quarterback. Michigan State averages 109.1 yards per game on the ground, good for No. 126 out of 138 teams in the FBS. The Spartans offensive line has given up 28 sacks so far on the season, tied for No. 117 nationally.

Oregon outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei, left, and Oregon defensive lineman Elijah Rushing celebrate a sack by Uiagalelei as the Oregon Ducks host the Michigan Wolverines on Nov. 14, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If Ducks defenders like Matayo Uiagalelei, A'Mauri Washington, Nasir Wyatt, and more can get home against Michigan State, the Spartans could have a tough time moving the ball against Oregon.

Michigan State's rushing attack is led by running backs Jaziun Patterson and Cam Edwards, but receivers Chrishon McCray and Rodney Bullard Jr. are capable of explosives in the Spartans offense.

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