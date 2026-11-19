The No. 13 Oregon Ducks are on a short week and headed to a stadium where they’ve never won.

Oregon is 0-3 at Spartan Stadium and hasn’t been back to East Lansing since a 31-28 loss in 2015. The Ducks enter Friday night’s game with a 20-4 road record under coach Dan Lanning.

A three-game winning streak has the Ducks back in the College Football Playoff conversation. Up next is a shorthanded Michigan State team that has ruled out redshirt sophomore starting quarterback Alessio Milivojevic

Oct 4, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning waits to talk to an referee during the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

For Ducks fans, here are 10 things to know about the matchup.

1. Jay Johnson Coached At Michigan State

Oregon’s play-caller is returning to East Lansing. Ducks analyst Jay Johnson served as Michigan State’s offensive coordinator from 2020 to 2023. The Ducks have averaged a Big Ten-best 35.3 points per game in the three games since he took over play-calling.

2. Michigan State’s Quarterback Conundrum

Spartans starting quarterback Alessio Milivojevic is out after he suffered an apparent left arm injury in the second quarter of Michigan State’s 21-14 home loss to Washington on Nov. 14 and missed the rest of the game. Backup Cam Fancher finished the Washington game but is questionable vs. the Ducks with a knee injury.

So who will start? Another option would be freshman Kayd Coffman, if Fancher can’t play. Coffman made his first career start in the 28-10 loss at UCLA on Oct. 24.

Michigan State’s Cam Fancher throws a pass before the football game against Nebraska on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

3. Record Watch

Oregon edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei could break Oregon’s career sack record Friday. He enters with 28 career sacks, 1.5 shy of tying Nick Reed’s record. Two sacks would give him the record outright, and he just had two against Michigan.

4. Common Opponent

Michigan State beat Michigan without scoring a touchdown. Fifth-year kicker Liam Boyd totaled for all 15 points in the Spartans’ 15-6 win at Michigan on Nov. 7. He’s made five field goals in a game twice this season and is 7-for-7 from 40 to 49 yards.

Oregon is fresh off a 31-7 win over Michigan at Autzen Stadium.

5. Spartan To Watch

Junior Brandon Tullis is Michigan State’s fifth different starting running back this season. He moved up the depth chart after injuries to Cam Edwards, Jaziun Patterson and Marvis Parrish.

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Tullis had just 11 carries all season before rushing 25 times for 86 yards in the Nov. 7 win at Michigan. He followed that with 21 carries for 82 yards in the Nov. 14 loss to Washington.

Nov 22, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Michigan State Spartans running back Brandon Tullis (7) runs the ball against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

6. Turnovers

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola’s hot streak meets a defense suddenly taking the ball away. Raiola has thrown nine touchdowns and zero interceptions over the last three games, averaging 311.3 passing yards. Michigan State has forced seven turnovers in the last three games, including four against Michigan.

7. Playoff Dreams

Oregon's college football playoff chances are still alive but the Ducks must win out. No. 13 Oregon moved up three spots after beating Michigan. Oregon is a bubble team and will need some teams ahead of them to pop to find their way in.

There is a chance that Oregon could become the first team with three regular-season losses to make the CFP without playing in its conference championship game.

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola, walks off after the Ducks’ win as the Oregon Ducks host the Northwestern Wildcats on Oct. 31, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

8. Dakorien Moore On Fire

Nobody in the Big Ten has caught more passes over the last five weeks than Oregon sophomore wide receiver Dakorien Moore. Moore has 37 catches in that span, the most in the conference and fourth-most in the FBS. Moore leads Oregon with a career-high 55 receptions for 702 yards and eight touchdowns through 10 games.

9. Short Week Plan

Oreogn coach Dan Lanning broke down the changes for adjusting to a short week with a game on Friday.

“Kind of treated Sunday in a lot of ways like a Monday from a prep standpoint for us as a coaching staff, and really hit the ground running today with practice. Have to modify the look a little bit of what that'll look like in a week that's short," Lanning said.

Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore celebrates a touchdown reception as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, 2026, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“So today was more of a Tuesday for our players from a prep standpoint, and then tomorrow will be a little bit more of a Wednesday-Tuesday combined as we continue throughout the week. But some good prep. Proud of some of the performance that our guys were able to have on Saturday, and certainly some still some things that we can get better at," Lanning continued.

10. The Jeremiah McClellan Effect

Junior Oregon wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan caught one pass for five yards at Ohio State on Nov. 7 in his first game back after a six-game absence. A week later, he caught four passes for 105 yards against Michigan, including a career-long 60-yard touchdown on Oregon’s fourth offensive play.

Kickoff between Oregon and Michigan State is set for 5 p.m. PT on FOX.

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