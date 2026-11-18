EUGENE - The Jeremiah McClellan effect starts before kickoff. The Oregon Ducks’ receivers dance a little longer and look a little looser with him back in uniform.

Against the Michigan Wolverines, it took all of four offensive plays for McClellan to give the Autzen Stadium crowd something to cheer for, catching a career-long 60-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Dylan Raiola.

McClellan finished with four catches for a team-high 105 yards in Oregon’s 31-7 win, his second 100-yard game in four appearances this season.

Oregon receiver Jeremiah McClellan | Jake Bunn

His impact on the game goes beyond the yards and touchdowns, though. A closer look at what coach Dan Lanning and his teammates said about him shows the many ways McClellan is making his presence felt.

Dan Lanning Calls Out Jeremiah McClellan's Blocking

After McClellan’s 105-yard performance, Lanning singled out his effort as a blocker. He even brought up the play that drew a holding flag, calling it “a great effort play.”

“There are limited plays where you actually touch the ball as a wideout, right?” Lanning said. “Your impact that you can make is just as big as what you do in the running game, and I saw a lot of moments with him playing with great physicality, giving extra effort.”

McClellan missed six games after suffering an injury during pregame warmups in Week 3. He caught one pass for five yards in his return against Ohio State. A week later, he led the Ducks in receiving against Michigan.

“His energy was awesome on the sideline today, so really proud of him because it's been a journey to get back, and he put in a lot of hard work to do it,” Lanning said. “And for him to have the game like he did today, I know there's going to be some growth moments, but it really speaks to his character and how hard he works.”

Jeremiah McClellan is BACK.



4 catches. 105 yards. 1 touchdown vs. Michigan.



A well-earned moment with Oregon receivers coach Ross Douglas.https://t.co/uCraldsxme pic.twitter.com/r4JmHfEIxK — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) November 15, 2026

Jeremiah McClellan Impact On Dakorien Moore

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Oregon receiver Dakorien Moore snagged a 59-yard touchdown pass just before halftime. When Raiola rolled out, Moore saw Michigan’s safety come down toward McClellan... giving Raiola a chance to find Moore deep.

“You can't just leave a guy like J-Mac open,” Moore said. “He went down and you can't guard both of us. So one of us is open. It just so happened to be me and Dylan made that throw.”

Moore finished with seven catches for 101 yards and his team-leading eighth touchdown reception of the season. He and McClellan became the first pair of Oregon wide receivers to each top 100 yards in the same game since Troy Franklin and Tez Johnson did it against Oregon State in 2023.

Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore celebrates a touchdown reception as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, 2026, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dylan Raiola Felt Jeremiah McClellan in the Huddle

Raiola completed 20 of 28 passes for a season-high 341 yards and tied his career high with four touchdown passes against Michigan.

Raiola had called McClellan “a joy in the huddle” earlier in the week. After the win, he talked about seeing McClellan smiling in the locker room and telling him how much he appreciated his attitude and effort.

Oregon Ducks receiver Jeremiah McClellan | Oregon Ducks on SI Will Seibert

“And as much as he's been through this year to go through injury and come all the way back and be in the fire with us,” Raiola said, “I can't say enough good things about him.”

The Ducks offense is catching some momentum with two regular season games left and Oregon is showing that it has no quit. Oregon scored 106 points in three games with analyst Jay Johnson calling plays, an average of 35.3 points per game.

The timing for McClellan's return crucial for Oregon, as the Ducks have three losses but still have a chance to make the College Football Playoff if they win out. That path continues on Friday, in East Lansing against Michigan State.

Kickoff for Oregon vs. Michigan State is at 5 p.m. PT on Friday, Nov. 20 and will be broadcast on FOX. Ducks fans going to the game at Spartan Stadium are encouraged to wear yellow.

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