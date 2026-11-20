The No. 13 Oregon Ducks (7-3, 5-2 Big Ten) jumped the No. 15 Iowa Hawkeyes (8-2, 5-2 Big Ten) in the newest edition of the College Football Playoff rankings. Oregon coach Dan Lanning's group moved up three spots from the previous week.

The Ducks have ascended 10 spots from No. 23 since the first rankings came out on Nov. 3.

Nov 7, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Pat Fitzgerald looks on during the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The final road trip of the 2026 regular season comes against the Michigan State Spartans (3-7, 1-6 Big Ten) at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan. Coach Pat Fitzgerald, who was with the Northwestern Wildcats from 2006 to 2022, is in his first season with the Spartans.

When speaking to the media on Nov. 16, Lanning touched on his continued success under the Friday night lights and what the preparation for his players looks like in a short week.

"The travel can be different, but we've done it year after year. I think our players understand, 'Okay, we've got to get a lot shoved in early in the week, and have to absorb it and be able to play into what we do well already.' How can we build off of that? What can we carry over that we feel like our players can execute at a high level?" Lanning said.

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning instructs players during the second half in a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since taking over the Pacific Northwest program in 2022, Lanning holds a 5-2 overall record on Friday nights. The two losses came against the Washington Huskies in the 2023 Pac-12 Conference championship game on Dec. 1, 2023, and against the Indiana Hoosiers in the 2025 Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026.

"Our guys have handled that really well here in the past. It's later in the season doing this, so it's a little bit different. But I'm excited to see the result," Lanning said.

Oregon and Michigan State kick off on Nov. 20 at 5 p.m. PT on Fox.

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Oct 24, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Kayd Coffman (10) throws a pass during the second half against the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Michigan State's Quarterback Situation

Similar to how the Michigan Wolverines did in the 31-7 victory at Autzen Stadium on Nov. 14, the Spartans could be using a dual quarterback system of their own against the Ducks. That's all dependent on who is healthy and can suit up.

Fitzgerald and the Spartans are going to be missing redshirt sophomore starting quarterback Alessio Milivojevic for the second straight contest with a thumb injury and another setback to his non-throwing arm. On top of that, they could be without second-string sixth-year quarterback Cam Fancher. He's listed as questionable on the injury report with a leg injury.

If Fancher can't go, true freshman quarterback Kayd Coffman would have to step in for Michigan State. He started in the 29-10 loss on the road to the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 24, completing four of his 10 passes for 42 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola (8) throws a pass during the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon's College Football Playoff Chances

Since Oregon made a change at the offensive play-calling position three weeks ago with analyst Jay Johnson, who was the offensive coordinator for the Spartans from 2020-23, they’ve averaged 434.3 yards of total offense and 35.3 points per game.

During this three-game winning streak, junior quarterback Dylan Raiola has turned over a new leaf while throwing 67-for-99 completions, 934 passing yards, nine passing touchdowns, and zero interceptions. His favorite target through the air, sophomore wide receiver Dakorien Moore, has totaled 37 catches for 391 receiving yards and four touchdowns in the last four games.

The College Football Playoff committee has taken notice of this dynamic offense beginning to take shape at the right time in Eugene, Oregon. A Big Ten Conference championship appearance is still possible, but an at-large bid to the College Football Playoff without playing in the Big Ten title game seems more feasible.

On Saturday, Nov. 21, upset losses by the No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers (host LSU Tigers), No. 10 BYU Cougars (at the Kansas Jayhawks), No. 11 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets), and/or No. 12 Texas Tech Red Raiders (at Baylor Bears) would go a long way for the Ducks' chances at receiving an at-large bid.

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