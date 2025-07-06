Oregon Ducks 2025 Schedule: Potential College GameDay Matchup In Eugene?
Will the Oregon Ducks be featured on ESPN's College GameDay during the 2025 regular season?
Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks are set to face the Penn State Nittany Lions on the road in Week 5 on Sept. 27. In fact, the kickoff time has already been scheduled for 4:30 p.m. PT on NBC. This primetime matchup feels like an obvious choice for College GameDay, but the Georgia Bulldogs host the Alabama Crimson Tide on the same Saturday.
In addition, the Alabama vs. Georgia game is also slated to kickoff 4:30 p.m. PT with the broadcast on ABC, so fans should not be surprised if the GameDay crew is in Athens, Georgia, rather than Happy Valley, Pennsylvania for Penn State's iconic "White Out" in Week 5.
What are the other potential weekends for Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks to be apart of ESPN College GameDay?
Predicting possible destinations for the show becomes more difficult deeper into the season because GameDay often tries to highlight the biggest games of the week. As a result, not only do the Ducks need to be one of the top teams in the country, but their opponents need to pull their weight as well.
For example, the Wisconsin Badgers will face Oregon in Autzen Stadium in Week 9 on Oct. 25, but the Badgers have games against Alabama, Michigan, and Ohio State before traveling to Eugene in October.
Perhaps Oregon's biggest chance of hosting ESPN's College GameDay in Eugene will be against the USC Trojans in Week 13. USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans finished with a 7-6 record in 2024, going 4-5 in Big Ten games, but they are expected to bounce back in 2025. However, USC is scheduled to face Michigan and Notre Dame in October, giving the Trojans not only a chance to be featured on GameDay but also a chance to pick up a loss or two.
Other potential matchups that could see the Ducks featured on GameDay would be the games against Indiana and Washington. Is there a chance that the popular show skips Oregon in 2025?
The GameDay crew was in Eugene, Oregon, in 2024 for the Ducks' matchup with the Ohio State Buckeyes in Autzen Stadium. Without counting the Pac-12's shortened 2020 season, the Ducks have appeared on College GameDay for six consecutive years, dating back to 2018.
College GameDay has undergone many changes over the years, the biggest being the retirement of Lee Corso. The legendary analyst and former coach has entertained fans for years with his headgear picks, but the first week of the 2025 season will be Corso's last on the show.
Corso announced his retirement during the offseason after being a part of GameDay for nearly 40 years.
"ESPN has been exceptionally generous to me, especially these past few years. They accommodated me and supported me, as did my colleagues in the early days of College GameDay. Special thanks to Kirk Herbstreit for his friendship and encouragement. And lest I forget, the fans. . . truly a blessing to share this with them. ESPN gave me this wonderful opportunity and provided me the support to ensure success. I am genuinely grateful," Corso said in a statement.