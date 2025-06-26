What 5-Star Recruit Immanuel Iheanacho Said About Dan Lanning, Oregon Ducks
As five-star offensive lineman recruit Immanuel Iheanacho’s commitment decision looms, he had nothing but praise for the Oregon Ducks following his final official visit to Eugene.
Iheanacho revealed his thoughts on coach Dan Lanning and his staff in an interview with 247Sports' Brian Dohn.
“All those coaches are great guys. I feel like they are great men,” Iheanacho said. “I feel like that is very important. I am able to talk to those guys about other things.”
The 6-6, 345-pound interior offensive lineman is also considering the LSU Tigers, the Auburn Tigers and the Penn State Nittany Lions. His scheduled commitment date is Aug. 5, but Iheanacho said he might move it up.
Lanning’s efforts to secure a commitment from Iheanacho have gone viral, with the Ducks’ coach even having a pushup contest with the five-star recruit. Iheanacho posted the race to 25 pushups on social media during his final official visit, showing the proof that he won.
Lanning's untraditional approach to engaging with recruits is part of how the relationships he builds with his players and recruits go beyond football.
“I was talking to coach Lanning about a month ago about prom,” Iheanacho told Dohn. “I can’t talk to every coach about prom. That’s not something every coach can do.”
Iheanacho has also seemingly bonded with offensive line coach A’lique Terry, who he’s said he’s spent a good amount of time with.
“I talk to coach Terry about everything,” Iheanacho said to 247Sports. “Talk to him about sports, girl problems. The comfortability for me talking to coach about life things and not feeling judged about it or being comfortable enough to bring it up in the first part, it’s stuff like that.”
Terry and the Ducks have successfully produced NFL offensive linemen in the past few seasons, including Ajani Cornelius, Penei Sewell, Josh Conerly Jr., T.J. Bass and Jackson Powers-Johnson. The last five-star offensive linemen Oregon secured a commitment from was Conerly Jr. in 2022.
Conerly went on to be drafted by the Washington Commanders with the No. 29 pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft after spending three seasons with the program.
“I feel if I do this right, in four years I will be in the green room at the NFL Draft with Roger Goodell,” Iheanacho told 247Sports. “I feel like Oregon puts me in the best spot to do that. Them and LSU.”
While Penn State is closer to Iheanacho’s hometown in Maryland, the Ducks have an additional edge in recruiting the offensive tackle due to extending an offer to his younger brother, Michael Iheanacho.
The younger Iheanacho is part of the 2028 class and is currently unrated, but that didn’t stop the program from already offering him a chance to play.
The five-star offensive tackle told On3 how important the moment was for the family. He said that he “broke down” upon hearing the news of his brother’s offer, something that didn’t even happen when he received his own offer.
If Lanning and Oregon are to land a commitment from Iheanacho in the coming month, it’d be another huge boost to the program's 2026 recruiting ranking. The Ducks already have a verbal commitment from five-star safety Jett Washington and five-star tight end Kendre Harrison, as well as commitments from four-stars such as wide receiver Messiah Hampton, running back Tradarian Ball and now quarterback Bryson Beaver.
Lanning's 2026 recruiting class has yet to secure a commit from an offensive lineman, perhaps Iheanacho will be the first domino to fall.