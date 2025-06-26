Denver Broncos' Troy Franklin Assists Oregon Ducks Recruiting Of 4-Star Davon Benjamin
The Oregon Ducks are gaining much-needed momentum with its recruiting class of 2026. Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks are looking to keep up the pace, targeting four-star defensive back recruit Davon Benjamin.
The Ducks have some help in recruiting one of the top defensive backs in the nation. Denver Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin posted on his Instagram story from Benjamin’s official visit with the program.
Franklin, Oregon’s all-time single-season receiving leader, spent three years with the Ducks. In 2023, Franklin’s final season with the Ducks, he earned 1,383 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. He averaged 106.4 receiving yards per game in 2023. He ended up being selected by the Denver Broncos in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, joining quarterback Bo Nix.
Franklin is still helping out the Ducks even beyond his playing time, as Oregon is looking to build its recruiting class of 2026.
Benjamin is one of the top cornerbacks from the class of 2026. Per the On3 Industry Rankings, Benjamin is the No. 38 recruit in the nation, the No. 3 cornerback, and the No. 7 recruit from California.
Oregon has excelled lately with elite athletes at the cornerback position, the program can focus on bringing in high-quality players as opposed to a large number of recruits for that position. Benjamin plays both cornerback and safety and is a talented athlete who would make a valuable addition to the Ducks' defense. The four-star recruit has also had official visits to Michigan, Texas, and Washington.
“When I commit, and pick one school, it will be about getting to the next level. I am not worried about the NIL, because that will come regardless. The three most important things to me are development, trust, and the opportunity,” Benjamin told On3. “I have to trust the coaches to put me in the best position for the future and develop me, which will help me solidify my decision.”
Being able to spend time with Franklin, a former Duck now playing in the NFL is one way to show Oregon’s pipeline in the league. Oregon also had two first-round selections in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Though Lanning and the Ducks have been dealt some tough blows while recruiting the class of 2026, the team has now had two big-time commits. Defensively, the Ducks received a commitment from five-star safety Jett Washington. Oregon received a commitment from four-star quarterback Bryson Beaver, which is a crucial addition for the Ducks after missing out on quarterback Ryder Lyons.
With the addition of Washington and Beaver, the Oregon Ducks recruiting class of 2026 ranks No. 9 in the nation and No. 3 in the Big Ten. The team is up to 10 commits, six of which are defensive players.
In addition to Washington, the team received a verbal commitment from four-star recruits, defensive lineman Tony Cumberland, linebacker Tristan Phillips, safety Xavier Lherisse, defensive lineman Viliami Moala, and three-star edge rusher Dutch Horisk.
After a strong official visit and getting to spend time with Franklin, Benjamin could be the next recruit to commit to Oregon, likely boosting its recruiting rankings.