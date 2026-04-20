Best and Worst Case Scenarios for Oregon's Stars 2026 NFL Draft

The Oregon Ducks will have one of their more exciting draft classes in the 2026 NFL Draft, with multiple former Ducks expected to be taken in the early rounds. Below are the best and worst outcomes for each former Duck offensive player in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Kenyon Sadiq

Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq celebrates with fans as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Best Case

Former Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq is poised to be perhaps the highest-picked former Duck in the 2026 NFL Draft. Sadiq accumulated 51 receptions for 560 yards and eight touchdowns in his last season with the Ducks.

Sadiq is a top-10 pick in the first round, taken by a team that has stability at the quarterback position and is in need of a tight end. The Kansas City Chiefs pick at No. 9, and while Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is still in the picture, it would be a great fit for Sadiq, as Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will most likely be there for the majority of the rest of his career.

Worst Case

Sadiq falls into the bottom of the first round, and is taken by a team that picks him as a “luxury” rather than a need. Sadiq being taken by a team with a question mark at the quarterback position would not be ideal either.

Sadiq is widely regarded as the best tight end prospect available in the upcoming draft, which should guarantee him a top-18 selection.

Emmanuel Pregnon

Former Duck offensive guard Emmanuel Pregnon is widely regarded as one of the top offensive linemen in the upcoming draft.

Best Case

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon (OL40) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Pregnon sneaks into the back-end of the first round and becomes a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Pregnon joins a team that has had playoff success and has a few veterans on the offensive line who are able to show him the ropes.

Worst Case

Pregnon falls to the back of the second round and is selected by a team that views him as a prospect, rather than a polished player. Pregnon then sits behind an offensive guard for the first year or two, which would diminish his chances of receiving a large second contract.

Malik Benson

Wide receiver prospect Malik Benson turned heads this past season as he showed off lightning-quick speed on multiple occasions, including his touchdown catch and run against the Washington Huskies in Seattle.

Best Case

Benson’s impressive metrics, including his 40-yard dash, give him a late second-round selection. Benson is picked by a team with a quarterback who has a high football IQ and an offensive coordinator who embraces his speed.

Oregon wide receiver Malik Benson speaks to reporters during Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Worst Case

Benson falls to the back of the fourth round of the upcoming draft and is taken by a team with a new offensive coordinator, or picked by a team with an offensive coordinator who is coaching for his job next season.

Isaiah World

Former Duck Isaiah World has a similar best and worst case to that of his former teammate Emmanuel Pregnon.

Best Case

World is selected in the first four rounds and is drafted to a team with a mobile pocket, which could disguise some of his shortcomings at the NFL level in his upcoming rookie season.

Worst Case

World falls down to the sixth round and is taken by a team with an unproven offensive line coach or an aging quarterback that is heavily reliant on time to throw.

Noah Whittington

Former Duck running back Noah Whittington has fallen down the board in several mock drafts.

Best Case

Whittington is selected in the sixth round by a team that is determined to give him the chance to develop or a team that is in search of a running back by committee.

Worst Case

Whittington goes undrafted and must sign with a team after the fact. Whittington then gets lost in the practice squad without being given the opportunity to prove himself.

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