Ranking the Most NFL-Ready Oregon Ducks Prospects

The Oregon Ducks have multiple NFL Draft prospects that are expected to be taken in the early rounds, namely tight end Kenyon Sadiq, safety Dillon Thieneman, and offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon.

A number of mock drafts have Sadiq and Thieneman coming off the board in the first round, but how do Oregon's prospects rank as the most NFL-ready products?

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks during the head coaches press conference ahead of Orange Bowl on Dec. 31, 2025, in Dania Beach, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

9. Alex Harkey

Offensive line prospect Harkey often struggled against more athletic pass rushers off the edge, but he's projected more as a guard despite playing tackle in college. With strong hands and feet, Harkey will have to make up for his lack of length with 32.5-inch arms.

8. Isaiah World

Former Oregon offensive tackle Isaiah World tore his ACL in the Ducks' loss to Indiana in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff, ultimately knocking his draft stock. At left tackle, World could use some more time developing when it comes to pass blocking and protecting the edge.

Still, both World and Harkey were bookends on an offensive line that competed for the Joe Moore Award.

7. Bryce Boettcher

Former Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher ran the 40-yard dash in an unofficial 4.61 seconds at the Ducks' pro day, a time that would have ranked towards the bottom of linebackers who ran at the NFL Combine.

Still, Boettcher's production speaks for itself, recording 121 solo tackles, 16.0 tackles for loss, and four sacks in three years as a linebacker. Potentially vulnerable in pass coverage, Boettcher is still expected to be picked in the back half of the NFL Draft.

6. Noah Whittington

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon running back Noah Whittington (RB21) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Ducks running back Noah Whittington spent six seasons playing college football, and there are no maturity questions around him. He rushed for 829 yards on 129 carries as the lead back in Oregon's offense, and he poses a threat in the receiving game as well, catching 19 passes for 98 yards and a touchdown.

Injuries hampered Whittington towards the end of the season, knocking him down slightly in these NFL-ready rankings.

5. Jadon Canady

Oregon defensive back Jadon Canady was a valuable piece for Ducks coach Dan Lanning and the defense, and he capped off the year with a memorable performance in the College Football Playoff. He ended the season with two interceptions, a forced fumble, and 18 solo tackles.

Canady's instincts and versatility shined covering the line of scrimmage as well as the secondary, but his smaller size could be an issue in the NFL at 5-10.25, 180 pounds with 30-inch arms.

4. Malik Benson

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon wideout Malik Benson (W006) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ducks wide receiver Malik Benson's NFL Draft stock has flown under the radar, and he was recently projected to go as high as the fourth round.

Benson ran the 40-yard dash in 4.37 seconds at the combine, and his speed was on display at many points with Oregon. He turned on the afterburners to return a punt return for a touchdown against USC, and his 64-yard touchdown catch against Washington sealed the Huskies' fate. Benson ended the season with 43 receptions, 719 yards, and six touchdowns.

3. Emmanuel Pregnon

At 6-4.25, 314 pounds, Oregon offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon is one of the Ducks' most NFL-ready prospects thanks to his strength. Often moving defenders around, Pregnon was one of the Oregon's more reliable offensive linemen, and he could sneak his way into the first round of the draft.

He's played 53 games in his career, and Pregnon's experience as well as his poise caught the attention of longtime NFL evaluator Brian Baldinger.

.@oregonfootball @PregnonEmmanuel if you are looking for a starting OG; look no further than Pregnon...and battle tested over 49 starts of CFB. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/AudOfmlCqT — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) April 15, 2026

2. Kenyon Sadiq

Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq needs no introduction after his record-breaking performance at the NFL Combine, and his athleticism is one of the more talked-about traits in the buildup to the draft.

His production was hampered by some injuries during his junior season, but he still caught 51 passes for 560 yards and eight touchdowns, continuing to hurdle guys along the way. Sadiq carried the ball nine times in his career at Oregon, and his versatility is one of his biggest strengths.

Potential weakness could be his size, but Sadiq has proven himself as a willing blocker both on the line of scrimmage and downfield.

1. Dillon Thieneman

Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman helps inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher warm up during Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Former Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman, like Sadiq, flashed at the NFL Combine with a 4.35 in the 40-yard dash, a 41-inch vertical, and 18 reps in the bench press.

In one season with the Ducks, Thieneman proved himself as an NFL-ready prospect, taking away both running and passing lanes away from opposing defenses. He might not be the first player from Oregon drafted, but he may be the most NFL ready.

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