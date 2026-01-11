Oregon Ducks 2026 Schedule Full Of Marquee Matchups

The Oregon Ducks wrapped up their second season as a member of the Big Ten with a loss in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff to Indiana. The Ducks are 17-1 in Big Ten conference play under coach Dan Lanning. With some marquee matchups on Oregon's 2026 conference schedule, can Lanning continue his impressive record?

The Ducks' schedule will be full of firsts. The Ducks will travel to East Lansing, Michigan, for the first time since 2015, when they go to take on the Michigan State Spartans.

Oregon defeated Michigan State in the Ducks’ inaugural season in the Big Ten when they defeated the Spartans 31-10 at Autzen Stadium.

Ducks Will Travel To Champagne, Illinois For First Time In 33 Years

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes the field with his team for warmups as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks will also travel to Champagne, Illinois, for the first time since 1993. The Ducks last saw Illinois in 2024 when they defeated the Fighting Illini 38-9. The 2026 bout between the two sides will be just the fifth time Oregon and Illinois have ever met on the field.

The Ducks' non-conference schedule is fairly favorable to Lanning and his side. The Ducks will play Portland State, whom they last saw in 2023 when they defeated the Vikings 81-7. Oregon will play Oklahoma State in Stillwater. The Ducks had their biggest win of the season against Oklahoma State, when they defeated them 69-3 at Autzen Stadium.

Oregon Ducks' Most Anticipated Matchups

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the fourth quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

One of the biggest marquee matchups of the entire college football season will be when the Ducks travel to Columbus to take on Ohio State. The Ducks have defeated the Buckeyes in two of the last three times they've met, with the Ducks clinching a 35-28 win over the Buckeyes the last time they traveled to Columbus in 2021.

Oregon will also host the Michigan Wolverines in Autzen Stadium as one of college football's biggest brands will make the trip to the Pacific Northwest. The Ducks will travel south to take on USC, where they last played in 2020. The USC Trojans are expected to be a formidable opponent next year, with quarterback Jayden Maiava expected to take another step forward.

MORE: What Dan Lanning Said After Oregon's Loss to Indiana

MORE: Instant Takeaways From Oregon's Playoff Loss to Indiana

MORE: Dante Moore NFL Outlook Comes Into Focus After Peach Bowl Loss

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Oregon-Nebraska Matchup Could Have Interesting Twist

Oct 11, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) walks the sidelines during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Oregon will host Nebraska at Autzen Stadium in 2026, which will be just the second time the Ducks have ever hosted the Huskers in Eugene. This matchup could be circled on many college football fans’ calendars, as former Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola has been linked to the Ducks in the transfer portal.

The Ducks will most likely wrap up their season against their rivals, the Washington Huskies. It seems as if you can throw the records for each team out the window when they meet up, as the Huskies and Ducks usually play a tight game. Lanning is 2-3 against Washington in his time as the Ducks coach.