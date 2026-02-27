Three Games With Playoff Implications on Oregon's 2026 Schedule

As the Oregon Ducks chase their third straight College Football Playoff appearance, three matchups could dictate where they stand in the postseason.

Oregon has challenging matchups on its schedule, notably tough road games against Ohio State and USC. The Ducks are coming off a College Football Playoff Semifinal loss, looking to get back into the postseason and chase a national title. For Oregon to not only make the playoff but earn a high seed, three regular-season games stand out the most.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field before the game as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon at USC

On Sept. 26, the Oregon Ducks will open their Big Ten conference play against the USC Trojans on the road. Last season, the two faced off at Autzen Stadium, where the Ducks played dominantly, and Oregon won 42-27.

The USC Trojans retained several players, including starting quarterback Jayden Maiava, and as they host Oregon, this rematch could be a closer matchup. This will be the Ducks’ first true test of the season, and an early win would be meaningful for the team’s ranking.

With the current playoff format, teams can lose one or two games and still make the top 12, depending on their opponent's strength. Oregon saw this last season, losing to Indiana on Oct. 11, yet the Ducks still made the playoff as the No. 5 seed.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks during the coaches press conference in Los Angeles Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, ahead of the Rose Bowl. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks will still want to avoid a loss in their first conference matchup of the season, especially with other challenging opponents later in the year. Oregon's performance against USC can dictate where the program stands in the Big Ten early on, and a big win can provide a positive outlook on the remainder of the season.

Oregon at Ohio State

On Nov. 7, the Oregon Ducks will hit the road to face the Ohio State Buckeyes in a critical late-season game. The Buckeyes won the National Championship just two years ago and finished the 2025 regular season undefeated, which indicates this will not be an easy matchup for the Ducks.

Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin and wide receiver Jeremiah Smith are both returning to the Buckeyes in 2026, who could also become Heisman Trophy candidates. With key returners, the Buckeyes have the tools to pick up right where they left off in 2025.

Depending on both teams’ schedules, if Oregon were to lose, they could still make the playoff, but a win could boost their ranking and potentially help the Ducks appear in their second Big Ten Championship since joining the conference.

MORE: Predicting Which Round Each Oregon Duck Will Be Picked in the NFL Draft

MORE: Oregon Ducks Schedule Update After Rivalry With Oregon State Reportedly Paused

MORE: Elite Quarterback Recruit Includes Oregon in Top Schools

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Oregon beating Ohio State would also show that the Ducks can beat a playoff-level team in 2026. This will not only help the Ducks make the playoff but also give the team added confidence that they can make a deep run in the postseason, given the talent they defeated in the regular season.

The last time the Ducks and Buckeyes faced off was in the 2024 season's College Football Playoff Quarterfinal. Oregon suffered a 41-21 loss, and the Ducks will have the chance to get revenge on the team that knocked them out two years ago.

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) runs for a touchdown during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Oregon vs. Michigan

Just one week after playing Ohio State, the Ducks will host the Michigan Wolverines on Nov. 14. The two last played in 2024, as Oregon won 38-17. It was a big win for the Ducks in their undefeated regular season, but Michigan will be a different team than in 2024.

The Wolverines will have a new head coach in Kyle Whittigham, which leaves some unknown surrounding how the program will perform next season. Whittingham previously coached the Utah Utes and has the potential to lead Michigan to much success.

What will determine just how challenging this game will be for Oregon is Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood. Underwood will be in his second year after joining the program as a five-star prospect, per 247Sports.

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) looks on after warms up at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If Underwood develops and plays to his potential, the Wolverines could be true competitors in the Big Ten. With the matchup taking place in the final three weeks of the season, the matchup could determine Oregon's playoff chances.

One Matchup that Should Not be Overlooked

While every game matters, one matchup that cannot be overlooked is Oregon's final regular-season opponent, the Washington Huskies.

Despite losing four games, the Huskies were underrated competitors last season. If the team takes a step forward in 2026, this could be a challenging matchup, especially as it is a rivalry game. With it being the final game and playoff rankings taking form, it will be a critical match for the Ducks to win.