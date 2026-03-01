Dan Lanning Continues Key Transfer Portal Trend

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning is continuing a trend of bringing in impact playmakers from the transfer portal. A season after inserting safety Dillon Thieneman into the defense, Oregon's addition of former Minnesota safety Koi Perich has drawn national attention. The talented prospect had a great season and an even better one in the year before with the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The prospect finished his last two seasons with a total of six interceptions, which is an average of three per season. That wasn't the case, as the talented prospect secured five in his season from two years ago, while he brought in just one in this last season. Across the two seasons, he also finished with 128 total tackles, four pass deflections, two forced fumbles, and one sack.

Nov 29, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich (3) warms up before the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Following his decision to transfer to the Oregon Ducks, the Minnesota star was listed as one of the top transfer additions to watch during the spring games by Bleacher Report's Brad Shepard.

More About Koi Perich on The List

"Adding Koi Perich to Oregon's star-loaded roster was like putting a Ferrari engine in a Maserati," Shepard said.

"Last year, the Ducks added Dillon Thieneman at the safety position, and he wound up being a leader and a playmaker on a loaded defense. Coach Dan Lanning's defense should be even better this year, and getting Perich in the mix is almost unfair," Shepard continued.

Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks practice on Jan. 5, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon, ahead of the Peach Bowl. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"At Minnesota, the Golden Gophers' star found multiple ways to impact games over his two years. After registering 46 tackles and intercepting five passes as a freshman in '24, he was more of a tackling presence this past year, making 82 stops, picking off one ball, and scoring once," Shepard said. "He also played some offense and started on special teams, too," Shepard said.

Oregon Ducks Transfer Portal Haul

In addition to Perich, Lanning and the Ducks have brought in some other high-profile names through the transfer portal.

The Oregon Ducks finished with one of the better transfer classes, as their final ranking was No. 23, according to 247Sports. While this may seem a bit low compared to their normal standard of recruiting through high school and finishing within the top-five nearly every class, the program did a great job, as each addition they made was needed.

Oct 25, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) throws a pass against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Perich was the star on the defensive side, and their offensive star was Dylan Raiola, a quarterback transfer addition from the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Even with the lengthy resume that Raiola brings to the table, he will be the backup quarterback this season while he recovers from a broken leg. Meanwhlie, last season's starter for the Ducks, quarterback Dante Moore, is set to return to be the starter. On the other hand, Perich is likely to be an immediate starter for the Ducks.