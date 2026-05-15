Oregon Ducks Get Good News From 5-Star Recruit KJ Green

The Oregon Ducks are making a push for one of the top edge rushers in the 2027 recruiting class.

Five-star prospect KJ Green, a standout from Stephenson High School in Georgia, recently announced that he will take an official visit to Oregon on May 29. The news is significant for the Ducks, especially after Green had not been heavily connected to the program earlier in his recruitment.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Five-Star Recruit KJ Green Sets Five Visits

The Ducks have yet to land a commitment from a 5-star recruit in the 2027 cycle, so this would be a big deal for Oregon. Oregon’s late push for Green is another sign that the Ducks’ recruiting reach under coach Dan Lanning is not limited by geography. The Ducks are going toe-to-toe with four other finalist programs: South Carolina, Texas, Alabama, and his home state school, Georgia.

Green is rated as the No. 8 overall prospect in the nation, the No. 2 edge rusher and the No. 2 player in Georgia, according to 247Sports. The only player ranked ahead of him in the state is Ohio State commit DJ Jacobs.

With that kind of ranking, Green is one of the most coveted defensive prospects in the country. His official visit schedule reflects that, with several of college football’s biggest programs set to host him over the next month.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks off the field after the Ducks’ loss as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Green will begin his visit slate with Georgia on May 15. The Bulldogs have long been viewed as a major factor in his recruitment, especially as the in-state power trying to keep one of Georgia’s best prospects home.

Oregon will get the next visit on May 29. That trip has quickly become one of the more intriguing developments in his recruitment, as the Ducks have made a recent push and Green has been seen wearing Oregon gloves. For a program trying to strengthen its defensive front in the 2027 class, getting Green to Eugene is a major opportunity.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After Oregon, Green will visit Texas on June 5. The Longhorns have remained involved throughout his recruitment and will get their own chance to make an impression on one of the top edge targets in the cycle.

South Carolina will host Green on June 12. The Gamecocks may not carry the same national recruiting profile as some of the other programs on his visit list, but they have remained persistent and continue to be a team worth watching.

Alabama will get the final scheduled visit on June 18. The Crimson Tide have also been in the race for Green for an extended stretch, and landing the last official visit could give them a strong closing position before his commitment.

KJ Green's Committment Impact

New co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Chris Hampton, right, joins the first practice of spring for Oregon football as they prepare for the 2023 season. Eug 031623 Uo Spring Fb 06 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Green is set to announce his commitment on Aug. 8. For Oregon, the official visit gives the Ducks a chance to turn recent momentum into something much bigger.

Oregon's 2027 recruiting class currently contains 13 commits and those prospects are from 11 different states. Notably, none of Oregon's commits are from Georgia, so that impressive fact coul grow with Green's commitment.

The Ducks currently have 10 four-star recruits and three three-star recruits committed. While the Ducks rank at No. 7, they still sit behind two Big Ten programs. The UCLA Bruins class has surged recently up the No. 3 and the USC Trojans sit at No. 4.

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