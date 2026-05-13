There was a time when the Oregon Ducks had to fight just to get top recruits from California or Texas to take a visit to Eugene.

Now, Dan Lanning’s Ducks have fully embraced their identity as “That Team Out West,” and Oregon’s 2027 recruiting class shows a program recruiting like a Big Ten powerhouse with a national brand that has no borders.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning watches a play against Michigan during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One detail in Oregon’s 2027 class makes that clear...

Dan Lanning’s Oregon Recruiting Surge Has A Hidden Strength

How far does the Ducks brand travel? Oregon's 2027 recruiting class currently contains 13 commits and those prospects are from 11 different states.

Oregon has long recruited nationally, but 13 commits from 11 different states shows a ratio that makes the point visually.

This is not a class built mostly from one local pipeline or regional hotbed. It stretches across the country, showing that Oregon’s staff can win in the South (over Miami's Mario Cristobal), the West, Texas, the Midwest and beyond. That matters even more now that the Ducks are in the Big Ten and selling a truly national schedule, national exposure and a national playoff path.

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) watches teammates warm up before a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Ducks most recent commit revealed as much, when he told the Pat McAfee Show why he committed to Oregon and Lanning.

4-star offensive lineman Cameron Wagner is the third offensive lineman to commit to Oregon and pushed the Ducks' class rank to No. 7 on 247 Sports rankings. Wagner is a Illinois native and picked Oregon over Notre Dame, Wisconsin, and Illinois.

"There's a million reasons to Oregon, honestly," Wagner said on the Pat McAfee Show. "When I go out there (to Eugene), I just feel the most comfortable. I have the confidence of Coach Terry and Coach Lanning, that they can develop me into a great NFL player and a great man off the field as well."

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning leads his team during the entry walk as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That quote says a lot about Oregon's current recruiting reach.

Wagner is from the Midwest, had big-time Midwest options and still felt most comfortable in Eugene. His reasoning was not centered only on electric uniforms or shiny facilities either. It came back to trust, development and the belief that Lanning and offensive line coach A’lique Terry can help turn him into an NFL player and a better man.

For Oregon, that is emerging as a huge benefit on the recruiting trail. The Ducks are no longer pitching themselves as a cool West Coast alternative. They are showing they are a national development program with Big Ten exposure, NFL ambition and a staff that prospects from all over the country believe in.

The trust factor is underrated. When prospects from 11 different states commit before the class is even finished, it shows Oregon’s message is traveling and players and families in different regions are buying into Lanning’s vision.

Nov 8, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning enters Kinnick Stadium before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Oregon's 2027 Recruiting Class Ranked

Under Lanning, Oregon is recruiting like an SEC or Big Ten power with coast-to-coast credibility.

What is notable about Oregon's strong class is the Ducks are ranked top-10 even without getting a commitment a five-star recruit in the 2027 cycle yet. The Ducks currently have 10 four-star recruits and three three-star recruits committed.

While the Ducks rank at No. 7, they still sit behind two Big Ten programs. The UCLA Bruins class has surged recently up the No. 3 and the USC Trojans sit at No. 4.

Another recent move that Lanning made that should not be overlooked is promoting two integral staffers. Oregon announced the promotions of Tyler Dean to general manager and Lydia Gibbs to assistant general manager, which flexes Lanning's ability to keep continuity. Dean and Gibbs have been with Lanning since his first season in Eugene in 2022 and there is an underrated reason why these promotions matter.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks off the field after a timeout as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon's 2027 Recruiting Class Commits

Below is the full list of commits and which states they are from.

-Quarterback Will Mencl (Chandler, AZ)

-Running back CaDarius McMiller (Tyler, TX)

-Offensive lineman Gus Corsair (Hays, KS)

-Offensive lineman Cameron Wagner (St. Joseph, IL)

-Offensive lineman Avery Michael (Turlock, CA)

-EDGE Rashad Streets (Raleigh, NC)

-Defensive Lineman Cam Pritchett (Alabaster, AL)

-Defensive Lineman Zane Rowe (Little Elm, TX)

-ATH Sam Ngata (Salt Lake City, UT)

-Linebacker Brandon Lockley Jr. (Philadelphia, PA)

-Cornerback Ai'King Hall (Dothan, AL)

-Safety Semaj Stanford (Broken Arrow, OK)

-Cornerback Josiah Molden (West Linn, OR)

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