Oregon Ducks Pushing to Land Five-Star Edge Recruit Over Alabama, Georgia

Coach Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks are continuing to make a major impression on one of the nation’s top defensive prospects.

Five-star edge recruit KJ Green shared on his Instagram story Friday that he is back in Eugene, marking his second visit to Oregon in less than a month. For a player with offers from virtually every powerhouse in the country, the return trip speaks volumes about where the Ducks stand in his recruitment.

Oregon fans line up for autographs from Duck players after the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound pass rusher out of Stephenson High School in Georgia has become one of the most heavily pursued defenders in the 2027 recruiting cycle. According to 247Sports, Green is ranked as the No. 8 overall player in the country, the No. 2 Edge prospect nationally and the No. 2 player in the state of Georgia.

Oregon originally offered Green in May 2025, and the relationship between the Ducks and the elite defender appears to have accelerated quickly since then.

Green’s spring has been packed with visits to some of college football’s biggest programs, including Texas, Notre Dame, Auburn, Alabama, Miami, Georgia, South Carolina and LSU. Yet despite all the national attention, Green has now made two trips across the country to Eugene.

That willingness to make the trip back to the Pacific Northwest is significant for multiple reasons.

For one, Oregon has become one of the premier destinations in the nation for top defensive talent under Lanning. Lanning’s defensive background has given him a unique edge on the recruiting trail.

Before taking over at Oregon, Lanning built his reputation at Alabama and Georgia. He was part of Nick Saban’s national championship staff at Alabama before eventually becoming defensive coordinator at Georgia under Kirby Smart. During his time with the Bulldogs, Georgia fielded one of the most dominant defenses in all of college football.

Dec 7, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart talks to defensive coordinator Dan Lanning against the LSU Tigers in the third quarter in the 2019 SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

That defensive pedigree has translated to Eugene, and since Oregon has joined the Big Ten, the Ducks have continued to produce high level edge rushing talent.

Jordan Burch emerged as a force during Oregon’s first Big Ten season and eventually became a third-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals.

Matayo Uiagalelei has developed into one of the top projected edge prospects for the 2027 NFL Draft, and Teitum Tuioti continued the trend with an All-Big Ten caliber 2025 season.

Oregon outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei, right, pressures Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That track record matters for a player like Green, whose game already mirrors the explosive, disruptive style Oregon displays on defense.

During his junior season, Green recorded 129 tackles, 40 tackles for loss and 18 sacks while earning Region 5-AAA Defensive Player of the Year honors and MaxPreps Junior All-American recognition. He also forced four fumbles and showed versatility by contributing offensively as well.

Green has also already participated in the Polynesian Bowl as an underclassman.

While Alabama has consistently been viewed as one of the schools to beat in his recruitment, Oregon’s continued involvement suggests the Ducks are firmly in the race for one of the country’s most sought-after defenders.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field before the game during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Green has already announced a commitment date of Aug. 8, when he plans to reveal his college decision during a livestream on CBS Sports College Football’s YouTube channel.

With another visit to Eugene now underway, Oregon continues to position itself as a legitimate contender for the five-star pass rusher.

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