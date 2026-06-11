Comparing Dante Moore and Arch Manning as NFL Draft Prospects

The Oregon Ducks have plenty of intriguing storylines entering the 2026 season, but the biggest offseason win for Oregon has to be the return of 2025 starting quarterback Dante Moore.

Moore's decision took time entering the 2026 spring offseason, with the incoming junior deciding to forgo the 2026 NFL Draft and return to the Ducks as the program also welcomed in Nebraska transfer Dylan Raiola.

Oregon’s Dante Moore runs for a first down during the first half of the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dante Moore's Recent Draft Prediction

With Moore returning, the quarterback may not have only give Duck fans excitement for his continued development, but might secure him the top spot in the 2027 NFL Draft. At least, that's what NFL Network Draft Analyst Daniel Jeremiah predicted on a recent episode of the Rich Eisen Show.

After Eisen asked Jeremiah an "absurd" question about who would take the No. 1 overall slot in the 2027 NFL Draft, Jeremiah answered with what he thought was the "conservative" choice.

"I'm going to lean conservative and I'll say... I'll go with the Oregon quarterback over Arch [Manning]," Jeremiah said. "I'll go Dante Moore. Just because I've seen him play at a higher level for a longer period of time. Arch has all the ability in the world, but I'm looking forward to really studying him. I've done more work, because I thought Dante was coming out. So, I haven't done that full workup on Arch."

What's interesting about Jeremiah's statement is that he continues to confirm what many media members around the country thought in terms of Moore expectedly choosing to leave for the NFL Draft, but surprises by selecting the Duck over the highly-touted Texas Manning heir.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore takes a snap as the Oregon Ducks host the Wisconsin Badgers on Oct. 25, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Comparing Dante Moore and Arch Manning In Passing

When it comes to comparing Moore and Manning, the debate pits experience and game-proven grit against athleticism with a potential of a big upside. Yes, Moore has the reps on Manning, but the question entering this season is which quarterback has the overall package worthy of a No. 1 overall pick investment.

In 2025, Moore put up 3,565 passing yards with 30 touchdowns and 10 interceptions over a 13-2 overall season. During the same season, Manning clocked in 3,163 passing yards with 26 touchdowns and only seven interceptions throughout a Texas season that ended (controversially to some) with a 10-3 overall record and not being included in the College Football Playoff.

Moore was more of a reliable passer in the field than Manning, with a 71.8 overall completion percentage compared to Manning's below-average 61.4, showing that experience Moore has over the Longhorn.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore throws a pass during warmups as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On the Ground Game

For the rushing game, Manning shows a bit more than Moore, putting in 399 yards and 10 touchdowns over 92 attempts. Moore put in 156 yards and two touchdowns over 73 attempts, which has garnered him a bit of criticism for being too conservative on ground game plays.

That's where Manning's appeal as an NFL product comes in: he's able to make more from his legs and extend plays while Moore would rather cut off short to avoid injury.

Comparisons of these two athletes will continue throughout the 2026 season, but for now, it's intriguing to hear from Jeremiah that the safe bet is in Eugene.

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