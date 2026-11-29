The Oregon Ducks climbed as high as No. 14 in the AP Top 25 Poll, setting themselves up for a potential Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff berth, but it all came crashing down with a loss to the Washington Huskies on Saturday, Nov. 28. It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.

The Ducks had multiple paths into the CFP entering the final week of the regular season, but Oregon's fate rested on beating Washington by the time Saturday arrived. Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola nearly led a 14-point comeback in the fourth quarter, but a missed extra point from kicker Gage Hurych opened the door to overtime. Ultimately, the Ducks fell 33-27 in double overtime.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola | Jake Bunn

With the close loss, where does Oregon fall to in the AP Top 25 Poll? The College Football Playoff Selection Committee's rankings are the official ones used to create the CFP field, but the AP Poll offers an indication of where teams might land. Will Washington climb into the AP Poll and ahead of Oregon?

Meanwhile, with No. 15 USC blowing out No. 10 UCLA in the Rose Bowl, do the Trojans pass the Ducks despite Oregon's win over USC earlier in the season? The Ducks loss not only knocks Oregon out of CFP contention but also opens the door for the Trojans to receive an at-large bid. USC is firmly on the bubble, but the Trojans have seemingly replaced the Ducks on the CFP bubble.

Oregon's loss also confirms that UCLA and No. 12 Indiana will square off in the Big Ten Championship Game.

USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) stiff arms UCLA Bruins linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during the second quarter at Rose Bowl. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

In the Iron Bowl, No. 6 Alabama fell to Auburn in one of the bigger upsets of rivalry weekend, in addition to Washington surprising Oregon. However, top-ranked teams like No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Utah, No. 3 Notre Dame, No. 4 Texas, No. 5 Miami, and more inside the top 10 all took care of business on Saturday. As a result, less shuffling can be expected towards the top of the AP Poll.

Still, Oregon's loss impacts the CFP picture and how many teams the Big Ten may get in. The winner of the Big Ten title gets in, but will Iowa or USC be ranked highly enough to earn an at-large bid? How the CFP Selection Committee views those teams remains to be seen, but fans will get a glimpse at the opinion of AP voters when the latest AP Poll is released on Sunday.

AP Top 25 Poll Prediction

1. Georgia

2. Utah

3. Notre Dame

4. Miami

5. Texas

6. Tennessee

7. Wake Forest

8. Texas Tech

9. BYU

10. Indiana

11. Alabama

12. Iowa

13. USC

14. UCLA

15. Arizona

16. Oklahoma

17. Houston

18. Florida

19. Ohio State

20. Washington

21. Oregon

22. Boise State

23. Liberty

24. Ole Miss

25. New Mexico

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, and Washington head coach Jedd Fisch shake hands after the game as the Oregon Ducks host the Washington Huskies on Nov. 28, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

AP Top 25 Poll Week 12

1. Georgia

2. Utah

3. Notre Dame

4. Miami

5. Texas

6. Alabama

7. Tennessee

8. Wake Forest

9. Texas Tech

10. UCLA

11. BYU

12. Indiana

13. Iowa

14. Oregon

15. USC

16. Arizona

17. Houston

18. Louisville

19. Oklahoma

20. Florida

21. Liberty

22. Boise State

23. Ole Miss

24. Missouri

25. Ohio State

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