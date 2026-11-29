Oregon Ducks AP Top 25 Poll Prediction After Shocking Upset
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The Oregon Ducks climbed as high as No. 14 in the AP Top 25 Poll, setting themselves up for a potential Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff berth, but it all came crashing down with a loss to the Washington Huskies on Saturday, Nov. 28. It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.
The Ducks had multiple paths into the CFP entering the final week of the regular season, but Oregon's fate rested on beating Washington by the time Saturday arrived. Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola nearly led a 14-point comeback in the fourth quarter, but a missed extra point from kicker Gage Hurych opened the door to overtime. Ultimately, the Ducks fell 33-27 in double overtime.
With the close loss, where does Oregon fall to in the AP Top 25 Poll? The College Football Playoff Selection Committee's rankings are the official ones used to create the CFP field, but the AP Poll offers an indication of where teams might land. Will Washington climb into the AP Poll and ahead of Oregon?
Meanwhile, with No. 15 USC blowing out No. 10 UCLA in the Rose Bowl, do the Trojans pass the Ducks despite Oregon's win over USC earlier in the season? The Ducks loss not only knocks Oregon out of CFP contention but also opens the door for the Trojans to receive an at-large bid. USC is firmly on the bubble, but the Trojans have seemingly replaced the Ducks on the CFP bubble.
Oregon's loss also confirms that UCLA and No. 12 Indiana will square off in the Big Ten Championship Game.
In the Iron Bowl, No. 6 Alabama fell to Auburn in one of the bigger upsets of rivalry weekend, in addition to Washington surprising Oregon. However, top-ranked teams like No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Utah, No. 3 Notre Dame, No. 4 Texas, No. 5 Miami, and more inside the top 10 all took care of business on Saturday. As a result, less shuffling can be expected towards the top of the AP Poll.
Still, Oregon's loss impacts the CFP picture and how many teams the Big Ten may get in. The winner of the Big Ten title gets in, but will Iowa or USC be ranked highly enough to earn an at-large bid? How the CFP Selection Committee views those teams remains to be seen, but fans will get a glimpse at the opinion of AP voters when the latest AP Poll is released on Sunday.
AP Top 25 Poll Prediction
1. Georgia
2. Utah
3. Notre Dame
4. Miami
5. Texas
6. Tennessee
7. Wake Forest
8. Texas Tech
9. BYU
10. Indiana
11. Alabama
12. Iowa
13. USC
14. UCLA
15. Arizona
16. Oklahoma
17. Houston
18. Florida
19. Ohio State
20. Washington
21. Oregon
22. Boise State
23. Liberty
24. Ole Miss
25. New Mexico
AP Top 25 Poll Week 12
1. Georgia
2. Utah
3. Notre Dame
4. Miami
5. Texas
6. Alabama
7. Tennessee
8. Wake Forest
9. Texas Tech
10. UCLA
11. BYU
12. Indiana
13. Iowa
14. Oregon
15. USC
16. Arizona
17. Houston
18. Louisville
19. Oklahoma
20. Florida
21. Liberty
22. Boise State
23. Ole Miss
24. Missouri
25. Ohio State
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Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.