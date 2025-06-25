Oregon Ducks' Autzen Stadium Snubbed? Toughest College Football Stadiums To Play
The Oregon Ducks' Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon is shockingly not included in the top-five 'toughest places to play' on EA Sports' new college football video game.
EA Sports College Football 26, like its predecessor College Football 25, includes features that make it tough for visiting teams to operate their offense when playing on the road in hostile environments.
Autzen Stadium did receive a little more respect in EA CFB 26 than last year's game, jumping from No. 11 last year to No. 9 in this year's release. That bump up in ranking could be caused from the ruckus environment that Ducks fans provided as Oregon upset Ohio State, 32-2, during the 2024 football season. That game is largely considered the loudest game in Autzen Stadium history.
While Autzen Stadium may only hold a capacity of 54,000 people, the way the stadium is designed makes life tough for opposing teams. The “Autzen Bounce” as it’s called, brings noise up from the field to the top of the bleachers, and back down to the field, creating a vortex of sound and pure chaos.
Oregon Ducks fans might concede that Autzen Stadium may not be as rowdy or unwelcoming as the top three toughest stadiums to play on the list: No. 1 is LSU’s home stadium, Tiger Stadium, popularly known as "Death Valley." Death Valley has reached above 130 decibels in the past and continues to be a nightmare road trip for SEC teams.
Ranked At No. 2 is Penn State. The Nittany Lions home stadium is famous for their annual “whiteout game” which Oregon will get to experience firsthand in the coming season when they visit Happy Valley in week five.
Ohio State slots into the No. 3 spot on the list of toughest stadiums to play at in the new EA Sports College Football 26 video game. The Ducks had success in their last visit to the “horseshoe”, defeating the Buckeyes back in 2021 thanks to a monster game on the ground by former Ducks running back CJ Verdell. Verdell amassed 161 rushing yards and tacked on three touchdowns in the road win.
Perhaps what will make Oregon fans most upset is Oklahoma being ranked at No. 8, one spot ahead of Autzen Stadium. Oklahoma went 5-3 at OU Memorial Stadium last season, while Oregon finished a perfect 7-0 at Autzen Stadium.
Florida being ranked two spots ahead of Oregon will be somewhat of a head-scratcher to Ducks fans as well. The Gators finished the 2024 season 5-2 at “the swamp” and were blown out in their first home game of the season, dropping a 41-17 decision at home to the Miami Hurricanes.
The final breakdown for the top ten toughest stadiums to play in EA Sports College Football 26 is five SEC teams, with LSU at the No. 1 spot, Georgia at No. 4, Alabama ranked No. 5 and Florida and Oklahoma at No. 7 and No. 8 respectively.
The Big Ten has four stadiums in the top ten 'toughest places to play' with Penn State being chosen as the toughest at No. 2, Ohio State at No. 3, Oregon at No. 9, and Michigan at No. 10. Clemson was the lone ACC team to make it in the top 10, slotting in at No. 6.