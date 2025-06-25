Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks' Autzen Stadium Snubbed? Toughest College Football Stadiums To Play

Which college football stadiums are ranked as the toughest places to play? LSU's Tiger Stadium is the toughest place to play, followed by Penn State's Beaver Stadium and Ohio State's Ohio Stadium. The Oregon Ducks' Autzen Stadium in Eugene is ranked in the top-10.

Coach Dan Lanning celebrates amid a crowd of fans on the field as No. 3 Oregon knocked off No. 2 Ohio State 32-31 on Saturday at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Oregon Ducks' Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon is shockingly not included in the top-five 'toughest places to play' on EA Sports' new college football video game.

EA Sports College Football 26, like its predecessor College Football 25, includes features that make it tough for visiting teams to operate their offense when playing on the road in hostile environments. 

Coach Dan Lanning celebrates amid a crowd of fans on the field as No. 3 Oregon knocked off No. 2 Ohio State 32-31 on Saturday at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Autzen Stadium did receive a little more respect in EA CFB 26 than last year's game, jumping from No. 11 last year to No. 9 in this year's release. That bump up in ranking could be caused from the ruckus environment that Ducks fans provided as Oregon upset Ohio State, 32-2, during the 2024 football season. That game is largely considered the loudest game in Autzen Stadium history.

While Autzen Stadium may only hold a capacity of 54,000 people, the way the stadium is designed makes life tough for opposing teams. The “Autzen Bounce” as it’s called, brings noise up from the field to the top of the bleachers, and back down to the field, creating a vortex of sound and pure chaos.

Oregon Ducks fans might concede that Autzen Stadium may not be as rowdy or unwelcoming as the top three toughest stadiums to play on the list: No. 1 is LSU’s home stadium, Tiger Stadium, popularly known as "Death Valley." Death Valley has reached above 130 decibels in the past and continues to be a nightmare road trip for SEC teams. 

Penn State students sing along to a song during a White Out football game against Iowa Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in State Col
Penn State students sing along to a song during a White Out football game against Iowa Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions shut out the Hawkeyes, 31-0. / Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ranked At No. 2 is Penn State. The Nittany Lions home stadium is famous for their annual “whiteout game” which Oregon will get to experience firsthand in the coming season when they visit Happy Valley in week five.

Ohio State slots into the No. 3 spot on the list of toughest stadiums to play at in the new EA Sports College Football 26 video game. The Ducks had success in their last visit to the “horseshoe”, defeating the Buckeyes back in 2021 thanks to a monster game on the ground by former Ducks running back CJ Verdell. Verdell amassed 161 rushing yards and tacked on three touchdowns in the road win.

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables runs out with the team before the Armed Forces Bowl football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Navy Midshipmen at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. Navy won 21-20. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Perhaps what will make Oregon fans most upset is Oklahoma being ranked at No. 8, one spot ahead of Autzen Stadium. Oklahoma went 5-3 at OU Memorial Stadium last season, while Oregon finished a perfect 7-0 at Autzen Stadium. 

Florida being ranked two spots ahead of Oregon will be somewhat of a head-scratcher to Ducks fans as well. The Gators finished the 2024 season 5-2 at “the swamp” and were blown out in their first home game of the season, dropping a 41-17 decision at home to the Miami Hurricanes.

Fans gather in Autzen Stadium as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The final breakdown for the top ten toughest stadiums to play in EA Sports College Football 26 is five SEC teams, with LSU at the No. 1 spot, Georgia at No. 4, Alabama ranked No. 5 and Florida and Oklahoma at No. 7 and No. 8 respectively.

The Big Ten has four stadiums in the top ten 'toughest places to play' with Penn State being chosen as the toughest at No. 2, Ohio State at No. 3, Oregon at No. 9, and Michigan at No. 10. Clemson was the lone ACC team to make it in the top 10, slotting in at No. 6.

KYLE CLEMENTS

Kyle Clements is beat writer for Oregon Ducks on SI. Kyle is a 2019 graduate of Southern Oregon University and currently does play-by-play for SOU football and men’s and women’s soccer. He currently also writes for Oregon State on SI and hosts a daily sports show in southern Oregon on The Ace Sports Radio, 107.9 FM and 1300 AM. Kyle also does play-by-play for the Rogue Valley Royals hockey team and the North Medford High School Black Tornado for TableRockSports.net. Kyle lives in Ashland, Oregon with his wife and a Dalmatian named Penny.

