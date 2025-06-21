Oregon Ducks, Penn State Nittany Lions Ticket Prices Soaring
The highly anticipated rematch of the 2024 Big Ten Conference title game between the Oregon Ducks and the Penn State Nittany Lions in University Park will cost fans $331 (including fees), according to Ticketmaster. The sections where someone can obtain this said price inside Beaver Stadium are EHU, EHJ, or W213 through W215, which are in the upper decks.
At its most expensive, section EE right at the 50-yard line, will cost $1,230 (including fees). For some context, Penn State's cheapest verified resale ticket during the 2025 home schedule will be $31 (including fees) against the Kent State Golden Flashes, who finished 0-12 in 2024.
The matchup is scheduled for Sept. 27 at 4:30 p.m. PT on NBC's Big Ten Saturday Night broadcast and is the highlight of Oregon's 2025 schedule.
The Penn State football program reported an average attendance of 108,083 per game last season. That was the fourth-highest average in Beaver Stadium history and the second-highest in the nation behind the Michigan Wolverines at 110,548.
What makes this game between Oregon and Penn State even more special is that it will be a 'White Out.' This long-time tradition at Beaver Stadium creates one of the most unique and intimidating atmospheres in college football.
Adam Miller, Penn State's deputy athletic director for external affairs and engagement, said the 'White Out' is a bucket-list experience for any sports fan in a 2024 interview with Penn State on SI.
“The Penn State White Out has become so much more than a football game. It’s an event. It’s a bucket-list experience for Penn State fans around the country, and people spend a lot of time planning trips around the Penn State White Out. It’s become a very, very special game. It’s created one of the most intimidating atmospheres in the country, and so for us, it’s not something we do every week. We want to continue to make it special."- Adam Miller via Mark Wogenrich
The most iconic moment during Penn State's 'White Out' occurred back in 2019 against Michigan, when coach Jim Harbaugh had to call a timeout before the first play of the game. The student section, filled with 20,000 crazed fans, was so loud that Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson couldn't hear anything from his teammates or the sideline.
This matchup between two of the college football's most popular brands marks Oregon's first visit to Penn State since 1964. It will also be Penn State's home conference opener during the 2025 campaign.
Last season, when these two programs met in Indianapolis, Oregon beat Penn State to be crowned the Big Ten champions in just their first year with the conference, 45-37. Now a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, former Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson was named the Most Valuable Player after snagging 11 catches for 181 receiving yards and one touchdown.