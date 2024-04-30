Oregon Baseball Tuesday Preview: Ducks vs. Rival Oregon State Beavers
The Oregon Ducks will take on the No. 6-ranked Oregon State Beavers in an intense baseball showdown at PK Park. This nonconference matchup promises high-stakes action and fierce competition as these two Pacific Northwest rivals renew their storied rivalry.
On Sunday, at Goss Stadium, the Ducks clinched a win in the final game of a three-game series against Oregon State with a standout performance, securing a 7-1 win in their final Civil War Conference matchup. The Ducks improved to a 29-14 record and 12-9 in the Pac-12, witnessed Kevin Seitter delivering a no-hitter through six innings before conceding a solo home run in the seventh.
Offensively, Oregon shone with seven runs on five hits, highlighted by Mason Neville's two monumental home runs. The team also benefited from Oregon State's three errors, playing a solid game throughout.
“The team showed excellent play across all three days," Oregon coach Mark Wasikowski said. "We must acknowledge the exceptional pitching from Oregon State, which kept us challenged. It was a weekend of high-level baseball from both sides.”
Kevin Seitter (5-3) excelled on the mound, facing the minimum batters in five of the initial six innings and ending with nine strikeouts and four walks. Seitter reflected on the team's resilience, emphasizing the importance of consistency and daily commitment to their process.
The Ducks swiftly matched their run total from the two previous games in the series during the first inning on Sunday. Following an error that allowed Chase Meggers to reach base, Neville and Jacob Walsh hit to bring in the first runs. Neville continued his impressive day with a home run in the second inning for a 3-0 lead, and another two-run homer later that carried over 400 feet, cementing the Ducks’ lead.
Toward the end of the game, Ryan Featherston took over from Seitter, maintaining the Ducks' lead with effective pitching. Bryce Boettcher's sixth home run of the season in the ninth added an insurance run. Neville, reflecting on his first multi-homer game and the rivalry, celebrated the vibrant atmosphere and competitive spirit that defined the gam
GAME INFORMATION
FUN FACT: The Ducks have posted an impressive team ERA of 2.52, showcasing their pitching dominance on the field.
RECORDS: Oregon State Beavers (33-10; 12-8 in Pac-12) at Oregon Ducks (29-14; 12-9 in Pac-12)
ODDS: Oregon is the favorite with home-field advantage against Oregon State.
GAME TIME: Tuesday, April 30th, 2024, at 6:05 p.m. PT.
LOCATION: PK Park - Eugene, OR
TV/RADIO: Pac-12 Network or Pac-12 Oregon, with play-by-play coverage on 590 AM (EUG) and 910 AM (POR).
THE FINAL WORD: Neville expressed his enthusiasm for the intense rivalry and the electrifying atmosphere created by the passionate fans.
"I love the rivalry; there's nothing better than playing in front of a fan base like this," Neville said. "The animosity, whatever you want to call it, it's just a great atmosphere. We knew that coming in and we knew what we needed to do.
"Great pitching performances, I think on both sides the whole weekend, and today we kind of just stacked more quality at-bats together and kind of got into a little bit of a rhythm," Neville explained. "And so yeah, it was a good win."