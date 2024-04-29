Oregon Football Transfer Portal: Which Ducks Have Entered Spring Window?
Oregon football has added a lot of players to the 2024 roster through the transfer portal. Inevitably, there have been some Ducks who have entered the portal during the spring window to leave Oregon as well.
College football's spring window in the transfer portal closes April 30, so there are just over 24 hours left for players to enter their names. However, the portal is open for grad transfers get through Wednesday, May 1, according to 247sports.
Four Ducks have entered their names into the spring portal window. Each of the three played in one-or-less games for Oregon football last season.
Who?
Redshirt freshman corner Collin Gill
Gill entered his name into the portal right before the spring window closed on April 30, per reports.
A consensus three-star prospect, Gill never played in a game with the Ducks. A member of the 2023 class, he was rated a consensus top-10 player in Washington D.C.
Redshirt freshman safety Kodi Decambra
Decambra entered his name in the portal on Saturday before the Oregon football spring game, according to 247 Sports. The safety played in one game in 2023 against Hawaii. Decambra was a four-star prospect in the 2023 class. He played high school football at Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Johnny Bowens III
Bowens III announced he will enter the transfer portal on Friday. A consensus four-star prospect from the 2023 class, Bowens played high school football at Judson High School in Judson, Texas. He appeared in three games last season and recorded one tackle.
Redshirt freshman offensive lineman Michael Wooten
Wooten entered the portal and committed to the Arizona Wildcats on Sunday. A three-star prospect in the class of 2022, Wooten played high school football at Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, California. He played in one game in 2022.
Stay tuned for more updates.
Some of Oregon’s notable additions include: quarterback Dillon Gabriel, quarterback Dante Moore, wide receiver Evan Stewart, safety Kobe Savage, defensive lineman Jamaree Caldwell and cornerback Jabbar Muhammad.