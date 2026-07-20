Oregon Fans Will Love Bear Alexander's Mindset on Team Retreat

Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Bear Alexander is heading into his final collegiate season. Alexander had a breakout season in 2025 and is putting in offseason work to build on that in 2026.

Bear Alexander's Offseason Training

Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Bear Alexander celebrates a fumble recovery as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers Sept. 20, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bear Alexander posted a video on his social media over the weekend of him going through agility workouts on the beach at the Ducks summer retreat.

“2026 retreat. My last with da guys approaching soon thankful and grateful for it all,” Alexander captioned the post on his X account. “Scoooo Duckssss.”

2026 Retreat 🖤 My last ⛺️ with da guys approaching soon thankful and grateful for it all Scoooooooooo Duckssssssss 💚💛!#goducks pic.twitter.com/THB88TsI6O — Bear Alexander (@BearAlexander_) July 19, 2026

In 2025 with the Ducks, Alexander had 50 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, one sack, two fumble recoveries, and one pass defended. He was named Second-team All-Big Ten and was a big part of Oregon’s elite defense that allowed just an average of 17.9 points per game, the 12th fewest in the country.

Alexander began his college football career with the Georgia Bulldogs in 2022. He signed with the Bulldogs as a four-star high school recruit. Alexander had nine total tackles for the national champion Bulldogs as a freshman with 3.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks. He also had two passes defended. In the offseason, he entered the portal and transferred to the USC Trojans.

Jan 9, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Bear Alexander (99) against the TCU Horned Frogs during the CFP national championship game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Alexander had 48 total tackles with 6.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and four passes defended with the Trojans as a sophomore in 2023. He came back to USC in 2024 as a junior but ended up redshirting after leaving the USC active roster early in the season. Alexander would then enter the portal and transfer to Oregon.

Oregon's Defense Getting Back Key Contributors

Oregon outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti works out with the Ducks during practice Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023 in Eugene. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Oregon defense looks poised to be one of the best units in the entire country this season. The Ducks are returning many of their top contributors on the defensive side of the ball. Players such as Alexander, outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei, outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti, and defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. are all back.

Something that will be an adjustment for this defense is that there is a new defensive coordinator. This offseason, defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi accepted the head coaching position with the California Golden Bears.

Lupoi had been the defensive coordinator on coach Dan Lanning’s staff since Lanning took over as head coach in Eugene back in 2022. The Ducks’ defense will now be lead by new defensive coordinator Chris Hampton.

Oregon defensive coordinator Chris Hampton speaks during a press conference on March 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Hampton has been with Oregon since 2023 as a co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach. Prior to coming to Oregon, he was the defensive coordinator for the Tulane Green Wave from 2021-2022.

In 2021, Tulane allowed the 15th most points in the country, giving up an average of 34.0 points per game. The Green Wave went 2-10 this season. Hampton returned in 2022 and the defense improved dramatically. Tulane went 12-2 on the the season, winning the Cotton Bowl over the USC Trojans. They allowed the 32nd fewest points per game in the country with 22.2.

Will Hampon be able to fill the void left by Tupoi?

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