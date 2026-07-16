Oregon Moves Into National Spotlight in Preseason College Football Playoff Ranking
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It’s no secret the Oregon Ducks enter the 2026 college football season with national championship expectations. CBS Sports believes the Ducks are among the handful of teams best positioned to compete for a College Football Playoff title.
CBS Sports college football analyst Brad Crawford recently released his College Football Playoff contender tiers, placing Oregon in Tier 1: "Clear Front-Runners."
The Ducks joined Notre Dame, Ohio State, Miami, and Georgia as the five programs Crawford believes are leading the national title race.
"Oregon's defense, built by Dan Lanning, could be the best in college football," Crawford wrote. "Lanning is due for a breakthrough, and it feels like the 2026 campaign is when it'll happen."
Why This Could Be Oregon's Year
Last season, the conversation surrounding Oregon was that the Ducks had all the talent in the world, but not enough experience.
However, over the course of the season, Oregon proved the doubters wrong.
The Ducks finished the 2025 season with a 13-2 overall record and advanced to the College Football Playoff semifinals while gaining valuable experience along the way.
Heading into the 2026 season, the Ducks have the perfect storm of talent and experience needed to contend for a national championship yet again.
The roster that reached the CFP semifinals is now one year older, one year more experienced, and returns with the confidence that comes from making a deep postseason run. That combination makes Oregon one of the most dangerous teams in college football entering the season.
Oregon's Returning Production
Perhaps the biggest reason for that optimism is that many of Oregon's key contributors who could have very well declared for the NFL Draft following the conclusion of the 2025 season opted to return to Eugene.
That starts with quarterback Dante Moore, who returns after leading the Ducks to within one win of last season's national championship game.
Around him, the Ducks return one of the nation's most explosive supporting casts. Running backs Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. are back after forming one of college football's top backfields, while wide receivers Dakorien Moore and Jeremiah McClellan are poised to build on impressive 2025 campaigns. The return of a healthy Evan Stewart adds another proven playmaker capable of stretching defenses vertically.
Defensively, Oregon may have its most complete unit under Dan Lanning. An experienced defensive front led by Bear Alexander, A'Mauri Washington, Matayo Uiagalelei, and Teitum Tuioti is complemented by an upgraded secondary featuring transfer additions Koi Perich and Carl Williams IV.
A year ago, Oregon had the talent but lacked the experience. This season, the Ducks have both, which is exactly why many believe 2026 could finally be the year they break through and bring home the first national championship in program history.
Oregon's Biggest Hurdles to a National Championship
The road to the program's first national championship will be anything but easy.
The defining stretch of the regular season comes in November when the Ducks face arguably the two most physical teams in the Big Ten in back-to-back weeks. Oregon travels to Columbus on Nov. 7 for a showdown against Ohio State before returning home one week later to host Michigan. Those games could ultimately determine not only the Big Ten race but also playoff seeding.
Another question will be how quickly Oregon's revamped secondary develops chemistry. While the Ducks added proven talent through the transfer portal, defensive backs from different programs must quickly learn to communicate within Oregon's defensive system.
On offense, Oregon boasts one of the deepest wide receiver rooms in the country. While that depth is a major strength, keeping a roster full of former five-star recruits satisfied with their opportunities requires careful management throughout a long season.
If Oregon can overcome those hurdles, the program could very well live up to the preseason hype and return to Eugene in January with a national championship trophy.
The Ducks have all the ingredients necessary to finally capture the first national championship in program history. With an experienced quarterback, an elite defense, proven postseason experience, and a roster loaded with returning NFL talent, it's easy to understand why CBS Sports considers Oregon one of college football's clearest championship contenders.
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Olivia Cleary, commonly known as Liv, is a fourth-year student at the University of Oregon. While pursuing a degree in journalism, Olivia has submersed herself in the world of Oregon athletics. Olivia is an intern within the athletic department. This role has provided her with a unique perspective as she has created relationships with staff, administrators, and student-athletes. Olivia is eager to share her insights and analysis on the Ducks and the broader world of college sports.