Oregon's Bear Alexander Turns Heads With EA Sports College Football Rating
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The Oregon Ducks are the highest rated team in EA Sports College Football 27. Oregon has a 91 overall, which clears every other team in the game.
One of their highest rated players is defensive lineman Bear Alexander. Alexander has one particular attribute that is rated higher than any other defensive tackle in the country.
Bear Alexander Earns Highest Awareness Rating for Defensive Tackle
Bear Alexander is heading into his redshirt senior season with the Oregon Ducks in 2026. He had a big season for the Ducks in 2025 and will look to build on it. Alexander is rated in EA Sports College Football 27 as a 90 overall. He is the eighth highest rated Oregon player in the game.
Alexander’s highest rated attribute is his awareness. The game rates it at 94, which is higher than any other defensive tackle in the country.
Alexander has bounced around during his college career, but appears to have found a home in Eugene.
Bear Alexander's College Career
Bear Alexander signed with the Georgia Bulldogs as a member of their 2022 high school recruiting class. Alexander was rated as a four-star recruit. He joined a loaded Georgia defense with pros all over that side of the ball. This made getting consistent playing time difficult.
Alexander appeared in 12 games during Georgia’s national title winning season in 2022, tallying nine total tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, and two passes defended. He entered the transfer portal after the season.
From there, Alexander went to the USC Trojans. As am sophomore in 2023, Alexander had 48 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and four passes defended. He came back to USC for his junior season in 2024, but it was short lived. Alexander opted to leave the team and redshirt after just three games, putting him back in the transfer portal. This is when he decided to come to Oregon.
As a redshirt junior for the Ducks in 2025, Alexander thrived. He had 50 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one pass defended and two fumble recoveries. He was named Second-team All-Big Ten.
With Alexander coming back this season along with numerous key members of the Oregon defense from 2025, the Ducks will have a real shot to threaten for a national championship. Among some of the other defensive returners for Oregon are defensive lineman Matayo Uiagalelei, outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti, and defensive back Brandon Finney Jr.
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Ducks are tied for the fourth best odds to win the national championship at +800 with the Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana is the defending national champions and beat the Ducks in the College Football Playoff semifinal on their way to winning the national title.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1