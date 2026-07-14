Oregon's Bear Alexander Turns Heads With EA Sports College Football Rating

The Oregon Ducks are the highest rated team in EA Sports College Football 27. Oregon has a 91 overall, which clears every other team in the game.

One of their highest rated players is defensive lineman Bear Alexander. Alexander has one particular attribute that is rated higher than any other defensive tackle in the country.

Bear Alexander Earns Highest Awareness Rating for Defensive Tackle

Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Bear Alexander celebrates a fumble recovery as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers Sept. 20, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bear Alexander is heading into his redshirt senior season with the Oregon Ducks in 2026. He had a big season for the Ducks in 2025 and will look to build on it. Alexander is rated in EA Sports College Football 27 as a 90 overall. He is the eighth highest rated Oregon player in the game.

Alexander’s highest rated attribute is his awareness. The game rates it at 94, which is higher than any other defensive tackle in the country.

Defensive tackles with the highest EA CFB 27 rating by attribute 💪



Overall: David Stone (94) - Oklahoma

Speed: Elijah Golden (85) - Notre Dame

Acceleration: Cam McHaney (91) - Indiana

Awareness: Bear Alexander (94) - Oregon

Agility: Franklin Whitley (83) - Florida State… pic.twitter.com/TBu23GVmIp — College Football Alerts  (@CFBAlerts_) July 13, 2026

Alexander has bounced around during his college career, but appears to have found a home in Eugene.

Bear Alexander's College Career

Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans defensive lineman Bear Alexander (90) gestures during the third quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Bear Alexander signed with the Georgia Bulldogs as a member of their 2022 high school recruiting class. Alexander was rated as a four-star recruit. He joined a loaded Georgia defense with pros all over that side of the ball. This made getting consistent playing time difficult.

Alexander appeared in 12 games during Georgia’s national title winning season in 2022, tallying nine total tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, and two passes defended. He entered the transfer portal after the season.

Jan 9, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Bear Alexander (99) against the TCU Horned Frogs during the CFP national championship game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

From there, Alexander went to the USC Trojans. As am sophomore in 2023, Alexander had 48 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and four passes defended. He came back to USC for his junior season in 2024, but it was short lived. Alexander opted to leave the team and redshirt after just three games, putting him back in the transfer portal. This is when he decided to come to Oregon.

As a redshirt junior for the Ducks in 2025, Alexander thrived. He had 50 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one pass defended and two fumble recoveries. He was named Second-team All-Big Ten.

With Alexander coming back this season along with numerous key members of the Oregon defense from 2025, the Ducks will have a real shot to threaten for a national championship. Among some of the other defensive returners for Oregon are defensive lineman Matayo Uiagalelei, outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti, and defensive back Brandon Finney Jr.

Oregon defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. celebrates an interception as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Ducks are tied for the fourth best odds to win the national championship at +800 with the Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana is the defending national champions and beat the Ducks in the College Football Playoff semifinal on their way to winning the national title.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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