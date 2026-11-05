Oregon Ducks Are The Biggest Winner in First College Football Rankings

College football craziness hit a new peak on the evening of Nov. 3, including for the Oregon Ducks. Conversations sprouted among fans and national media members as the 2026 College Football Playoff rankings finally got unveiled.

As expected, the CFP poll left a mix of praise and outrage. But arguably, the biggest stunner came at the No. 23 spot... which belongs to the 5-3 Ducks.

The rankings prove that Oregon is far from finished in the eyes of the CFP committee. Plus, it helps outline these reasons why the Ducks emerge as the biggest winner of the 2026 debut of the College Football Rankings.

Oregon Resiliency Sparks No. 23 Ranking

Darby Winter

The college football nation thought they saw a battered Ducks team before they hosted Northwestern on Halloween.

After all, star quarterback Dante Moore got shut down for the rest of the season due to his scary Sept. 26 concussion against USC. Then veteran Ducks wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan couldn't play with his broken foot. Even fellow star wideout Dakorien Moore and running back Jordon Davison became banged up; both received injury scares against the Wildcats.

Furthermore, the nation watched up-and-down quarterback play from the passers not named Moore leading into the Northwestern showdown. Both quarterbacks, Dylan Raiola and Brock Thomas, heard the boos in previous games. Finally, coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks made the big decision to fire offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer and hand the play-calling duties over to Jay Johnson.

Oregon assistant quarterbacks coach Jay Johnson looks on as the Ducks warm up as the Oregon Ducks host the Northwestern Wildcats on Oct. 31, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

But these Ducks are still flocking along, as proven by knocking off a previously ranked Wildcats team, and one that brought in famed former Oregon coach Chip Kelly, who tried to outsmart the Ducks' defense momentarily.

Clearly, the CFP committee sees the resiliency coming out of Eugene. But Oregon has helped send another reminder, too, that adds to its winning label here.

Oregon Owns Other Quality Wins Outside of Northwestern

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) celebrates with tight end Jamari Johnson (9) after scoring a touchdown against the USC Trojans during the fourth quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Strength of schedule and quality wins are the common arguments made when formulating the final CFP poll. But the focus falls toward the latter here.

Oregon happens to own one other quality victory, which obviously played a role in its surprise ranking: The 41-27 romp over USC, which happens to be ranked higher at No. 20.

USC broke into the CFP rankings by virtue of beating then-No. 2-ranked Ohio State on Halloween. It has its own clear path to the Big Ten Conference title game, with the Trojans controlling their own destiny. But Oregon's victory over the Trojans is proving to matter in this scenario.

And USC isn't the last ranked foe Oregon defeated. Week 1 opponent Boise State earned the 25th spot in the CFP, even though the Ducks defeated the Broncos 34-27 back on Sept. 5. So that victory over BSU also rises as another quality win that boosts Oregon's postseason resume.

Can Oregon Jump Higher?

Oregon outside linebacker Nasir Wyatt, left, and Oregon inside linebacker Jerry Mixon celebrate a stop as the Oregon Ducks host the Northwestern Wildcats on Oct. 31, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon once again sneaking into the CFP rankings turned a lot of heads. Now this 2026 Ducks team can capitalize and aim to shoot up the poll.

They're heading to Columbus to face a No. 12-ranked Ohio State team fresh off losing to the same USC squad Oregon dismantled. Certainly, a road win there will catapult Oregon higher.

Then the remaining three games are all against unranked foes, two of the three coming to Autzen Stadium. Plus, Michigan (Nov. 14), Michigan State (Nov. 20) and Washington (Nov. 28) all have a sub .500 record in Big Ten play.

Oregon still faces lots of external factors to move up in the CFP. It will also need help in busting into the Big Ten Conference Championship game on Dec. 5. But the CFP committee chose not to write off three-loss Oregon just yet. And that hands the Ducks new motivation to turn more heads and close the season with an epic resilient finish.

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