Dan Lanning's Comments on Quarterback Akili Smith Jr. Speaks Volumes

The Oregon Ducks’ football program dominated college football headlines three days in a row. Saturday’s third loss of 2026 may have knocked them out of College Football Playoff contention, resulting in the firing of offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer on Sunday. Then on Monday, coach Dan Lanning revealed that quarterback Dante Moore is expected out for the rest of the season.

Dylan Raiola and Brock Thomas have shared time at quarterback since Moore exited the win against the USC Trojans with a concussion in Week 4. But the youngest Oregon quarterback, Akili Smith Jr., is someone who’s earned attention online after the loss to Illinois.

Combat Duck quarterback Akili Smith Jr. drops back to pass during the Oregon Spring Game. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Lanning responded to the potential for Smith to play in the final five games during his Monday press conference.

Dan Lanning on Akili Smith Jr.’s Opportunity

Smith was a four-star legacy recruit in the 2025 cycle. His father, Akili Smith, played quarterback for the Ducks from 1997-98 before earning a first-round draft selection in the NFL.

The younger Smith, nicknamed "KJ," threw for over 6,900 yards as a high school starter at Lincoln High School. Oregon fans have only seen him in action during his two spring games, as well as against the Portland State Vikings earlier this season.

In that game, Smith threw for 31 yards on 2-for4 passing, in addition to seven yards on the ground on two carries.

“There’s 100 percent an opportunity,” Lanning said about Smith. ”Again, you want to see it in practice before it just relates to the game, and things have to look a little bit different for what his game fits and how he does it. He's grown, and you guys don't necessarily get to see that every single day when you're out there, because you don't get to see every single day of practice.”

Oregon quarterback Akili Smith Jr. throws a pass as the Oregon Ducks host the Portland State Vikings on Sept. 18, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“And because it doesn't show up on the game field all the time, doesn't mean that he's not growing,” he added. “So, he is. I think he has a lot of value. His arm strength, some of the best in that room. He's able to do some things with his legs. He's become a much better player for us. We need a level of consistency from him throughout practice.”

Oregon fans are calling for the Ducks to tap into developing Smith late in the season by giving him game-day experience, especially with the Ducks’ CFP hopes likely out the window.

But Lanning continues to preach growth-based goals rather than outcome-based goals.

“And then again, I think we all recognize that there's moments we're playing really good defense this year,” Laning said. “We have to make sure that we have a chance to be successful in the game because we're protecting the ball well and doing that. And that's every quarterback. That's not just Akili. That's all of our that position has to do a great job of controlling the ball.”

What Akili Smith Jr. Brings to the Quarterback Position

Raiola started against UCLA and Illinois, while coming off the bench and leading the Ducks to victory on the final drive against Nebraska. Raiola brings the most Big Ten experience to the Oregon quarterback room among the backups, starting two years at Nebraska prior to transferring in the offseason.

Thomas came off the bench in the fourth quarter vs. the Bruins and started against the Cornhuskers. In Thomas’ case, he’s spent the most time within the Oregon system, beginning as a walk-on in 2023.

But Smith is the youngest, rawest talent. He’s also a quarterback who could earn a big opportunity in the future, given that he's still just a second-year player.

Oregon’s Akili Smith Jr., right, throws downfield during the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I mean, in terms of him being ready, that's not really up to me. I'm not gonna lie,” receiver Dakorien Moore said. “But I'll definitely see him make plays that, kind of just like not a shocker, but it's like, ‘Wow, like that kid is like crazy.’ You know, of course, he got like a big cannon of an arm. So he going to make them bomb plays. He going to use his legs when he has to. He going to make the reads.”

“I think he's getting more confident,” he added. “And that's like a big thing as a quarterback. Once you get more confidence, you know what you want to do. And it's like at that point you can take over. And I've been seeing him do that.”

Smith’s garnered attention in his limited action at Autzen Stadium with his deep throws and mobility. If Lanning sees enough from Smith in practice throughout the next few weeks, fans could get their wish and see him on the field.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.