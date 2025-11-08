Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks' Brandon Finney Jr., Jadon Canady Lead Big Ten In Impressive Stat

The Ducks' defensive back room is a blend of youth and veterans with true freshman cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. and redshirt senior Jadon Canady starring in their roles. How does the duo compare to other secondary stars in the Big Ten?

Lily Crane

Oregon coach Dan Lanning speaks during Oregon football’s Media Day on July 28, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning speaks during Oregon football’s Media Day on July 28, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
No. 9 Oregon’s defensive back room has been a topic of discussion over the past week, with two players entering the transfer portal. While a handful of talented defensive backs have struggled to find playing time with the Ducks, a pair of Oregon starting cornerbacks have established themselves among the best in the Big Ten conference.

True freshman Brandon Finney Jr. leads the Big Ten in fewest yards allowed per coverage snap with 0.20. Redshirt senior Jadon Canady doesn’t rank far behind him, listed at fourth in the conference with 0.48 allowed.

Finney’s Path to Being One of the Ducks’ Great Cornerbacks

Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. (4) reacts after intercepting a pass thrown by Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) (ntot pictured) and returning it for a touchdown during the fourth quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The true freshman is playing like a seasoned veteran in his first collegiate season. Finney recorded 15 total tackles, including 10 solo tackles, four pass deflections and a pick-six against a Heisman Trophy candidate in his first seven games.

Oregon currently has the No. 1 passing efficiency defense in the nation at 88.86. Finney is playing a big role in that, only giving up three completions on 21 targets.

“He's watching extra film. He's early to practice to get a warmup in,” coach Dan Lanning said at the beginning of the season. “I mean, he's gonna do the extra. And because he does the extra and then executes at a high level, it's allowed him to be successful out there.”

Oregon coach Dan Lanning speaks during Oregon football’s Media Day on July 28, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lanning said that Finney’s “preparation is second to none” and that the way he approaches practice and his overall work ethic show up in the games.

Finney made a bold statement in his first collegiate media appearance that showed he wired differently.

"I'm not satisfied with what I've done. I'm not trying to be the best freshman,” Finney said. “I'm trying to be the best corner in America."

Oregon defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. trips up Penn State running back Nicholas Singleton as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks have a handful of freshmen and sophomore players like Finney, such as wide receiver Dakorien Moore or running back Jordon Davison, who are playing ahead of their years to start the season. Finney said that their standout performances are what they expect from themselves because they’re “trying to push to win a national championship.”

“We don’t care how young we are, we know that our impact has to be high level,” Finney said.

Canady Stepping Up For Oregon

Aug 30, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Montana State Bobcats wide receiver Taco Dowler (14) catches a pass during the first half against Oregon Ducks defensive back Jadon Canady (22) at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Finney may be the Ducks’ star freshman cornerback, but Canady brings experience to the secondary.

Canady posted 17 total tackles, nine solo tackles and three pass deflections through the Wisconsin game. He brings versatility to the secondary, being able to rotate between corner, nickel and safety depending on what the team needs from him.

Combat Duck Kenyon Sadiq, left, runs ahead of Fighting Duck defender Jadon Canady during the second half of the Oregon Spring game. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“He's been exactly what we hoped he would be,” Lanning said on Wednesday. “It is a difficult position to play STAR and to play the way he's played it. He operates with a competitive spirit every day.”

“I think it starts there,” Lanning continued. “The way the guy practices is how he plays. Competes every play, the next play is the most important play for him, and he's been really sticky in coverage and dynamic for us in a lot of different ways.”

