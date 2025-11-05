Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Addresses Dakoda Fields Entering Transfer Portal
The Oregon Ducks had a second defensive back enter the transfer portal in their week leading up to a trip to Iowa.
Coach Dan Lanning reacted to Dakoda Fields' decision during his Wednesday press conference. The Ducks' coach also spoke about preparing for a Hawkeyes side that earned a No. 20 rank in the first College Football Playoff rankings.
What Lanning Said
Opening Statement:
“A really good challenge this week, especially with these guys in the red area and third down area. It was good for us to be able to attack that, and anxious to get out there on the field. It's been a good week of practice so far.”
The Reports That Dakoda Fields Entered The Transfer Portal:
“He didn't come to work today. We haven't talked to Dakoda. So I guess that's the way it goes nowadays.”
The Most Prototypical Big Ten Game They’ve Played In So Far:
“This league, it's got more variety than people realize. So, every week's a little bit different. But this is certainly one. When I talk about Iowa, you talk about a team that has an identity, and if they've had an identity for a long time,” Lanning said.
“Ever since coach Ferentz has been there, it's been really clear: play great defense. Be really good on special teams, be physical in the run game and be able to take advantage of shots and opportunities there. This team certainly has an identity. I'll say that.”
MORE: Get the latest Ducks updates, storylines, and exclusive insights before anyone else by SIGNING UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
MORE: Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Opens Up On Jahlil Florence's Transfer Portal Decision
MORE: NFL Insider Drops Honest Take on Marcus Mariota After Jayden Daniels’ Gruesome Injury
MORE: Oregon Ducks To Face Blue Blood Team In College Football Playoff Prediction
His Respect For Coach Ferentz:
“He’s a legend. Coach Ferentz is legend, and to do it the way he's done it right his way. But anybody that can be somewhere, as long as he's been there, that tells you he's doing something right, and he's done it right for a long, long time, and just got a lot of respect for him.”
How Ferentz’s Track Record Influence Game Prep And Decision-Making:
“There's a huge body of work right to really look at. You don't just look at last year's games. You don't just look at this year's games. You look at the history of what he's been able to do over time,” Lanning said.
“It gives you a chance to dig a little bit and probably chase coast a little bit too, where you're trying to figure out what it could be because they've had enough variety over time. But ultimately, again, what's clear is there's an identity and how they win games.”
How Wide Receiver Malik Benson Can Be Effective Against Iowa:
“I mean, it's tough when you have an opportunity for a one-on-one. You want to be able to go win it, but they do a good job of finding pressure and having hands on, so it's a real challenge, but Malik's proven to be a guy that can take the top off. Gotta take advantage of it if we get the chance.”
The Key To Getting More Production From Benson:
“I think he’s a productive player. Some games are different than others. You know, it's part of probably some of the games that we played in and what we played in, but he's been a really productive player here for a long time. I'm counting on him to continue to develop there.”
How Jadon Canady’s Exceeded Expectations:
“I don't think he's exceeded our expectations, but he's been exactly what we hoped he would be. It is a difficult position to play STAR and to play the way he's played it. He operates with a competitive spirit every day,” he said.
“I think it starts there. The way the guy practices is how he plays. Competes every play, the next play is the most important play for him, and he's been really sticky in coverage and dynamic for us in a lot of different ways.”
How Having Matayo Uiagalelei And Teitum Tuioti Gives Them Multiple Options On The Edge:
“I think having good players creates that. And I think everybody always looks at the edge position and says sacks, and sacks isn't the biggest indicator of production for us,” Lanning said.
“I mean, if there are folks in a one that creates opportunities for another, but the Wisconsin game, I think we had seven past opportunities to create a sack, or there weren't that many drop-back opportunities. But certainly, having good players, which we do, creates opportunities for guys across the board.”