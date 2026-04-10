Oregon's Brandon Finney Jr. Gets Real About Dorian Brew's Potential

The Oregon Ducks have a ton of talent on the defensive side of the ball, and it starts with their returning stars. One of their stars is Brandon Finney Jr., who is returning for his second college season in Eugene.

Finney enters his sophomore season with high expectations, but he recently spoke about the offsason growth of Ducks cornerback Dorian Brew.

Brandon Finney Jr. Gets Real When Speaking on Dorian Brew

Oregon defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. celebrates an interception as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I have seen tremendous growth, mentally, from Dorian. And I feel like people don't understand how good of a player he is, even though he wasn't really on the field last year. I feel like he's definitely going to be on the field this year, and I feel like he's a great corner," Finney Jr. said.

Brew is one of the many names that people have been excited to see compete during the spring. He was absent on the field a season ago, and now he is expected to have a huge season of production, as many have spoken highly of him even outside of Finney Jr.

Brew spent last season on the bench, but even with his time on the bench, he was around the defensive system. This will allow him to completely adapt when he gets on the field, as the talent he has is undeniable, but learning a defensive system and game plan is entirely different.

Oregon defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. works outas the Oregon Ducks practice at Barry University ahead of the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30, 2025, in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As a high school prospect, the talented Oregon Ducks defensive back was ranked inside the top-100, according to 247Sports. He is by far one of the better players from the Oregon Ducks 2025 class, as he was rated as the third-best cornerback committed to the Ducks. He trailed only Brandon Finney Jr. and Na'eem Offord. He was evaluated by 247Sports in the past and was projected to be a solid defensive back in college.

"Primarily plays press-man and off-man coverages. Noticeably physical and will lower the shoulder to make open-field stops, which suggest boundary role potential, although will need to get better disengaging from blocks. Pretty sticky in coverage, especially on the underneath stuff. Needs to learn to more consistently turn and locate the ball, but frequently puts himself where he needs to be with strong body positioning. Owns strong multi-sport context with several sub-11.00 100-meter reps," Andrew Ivins from 247Sports said.

Oregon Fighting Duck Dillon Graham breaks out for the winning touchdown against the Fighting Ducks Peyton Woodyard, left, and Dorian Brew during the fourth quarter of the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 26, 2025 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon will need Brew at his best, as he will likely be someone who plays a significant role on the defense. If what Finney Jr. is saying comes out to be true, then the Ducks will be in great shape, as they are already viewed as one of the top National Championship contenders.

In addition to Brew and Offord looking to take the next step alongside Finney Jr., the Ducks defense would also benefit from cornerback Ify Obidegwu's continued development. Meanwhile, Oregon brought in defensive back transfers like cornerback Aaron Scott Jr. and safet Koi Perich to shore up the secondary.