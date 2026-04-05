Oregon Ducks Coach Tony Tuioti Gets Real About Freshman Anthony 'Tank' Jones

The Oregon Ducks have plenty of talent on the defensive side of the ball, enough to make a case for the best defense in the country.

Oregon defensive line coach Tony Tuioti is returning, and he revealed high praise for freshman Anthony “Tank” Jones while speaking to reporters after Saturday's spring practice.

Oregon defensive line coach Tony Tuioti leads practice with the Ducks Thursday, April 20, 2023 at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. Sports Spring Football | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tony Tuioti Gets Real Abount Anthony "Tank" Jones

Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Tuioti commented on one of the standouts he has seen in camp thus far after Saturday's spring practice.

"Tuioti says that he is really excited about Tank Jones and what he has shown in the defense so far," USA Today's Zachary Neel posted on social media.

Anthony "Tank" Jones is a prospect who is joining the Oregon Ducks for his first college season. He is a former five-star recruit who has all the talent one could want at the EDGE position. He has been one of the better players when it comes to a raw-talent standpoint, as he is one of the freak athletes from the class of 2026.

Oregon defensive line coach Tony Tuioti calls to players during a practice with the Ducks Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. Sports Oregon Footballspring Practice | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jones will be one of the top players in the country when he is playing up to his expectations, as he is someone who could find himself in a situation where he sees the field very early in his career. This is something that a pair of ESPN reporters, Craig Haubert and Tom Luginbill, commented on Jones, and their thoughts on him entering the season.

"Jones is a premier pass-rushing talent and his prototypical 6-foot-4, 240-pound frame is an ideal fit for a Ducks defense that loves to utilize scheme-versatile edge defenders. Jones brings elite production with over 30 sacks during his final three years of high school," Haubert and Luginbill said.

Oregon defensive line coach Tony Tuioti walks the field during practice with the Ducks Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023 in Eugene. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jones will have the chance to see the field this season, but it is likely that it won't be in a starting role. He will be working alongside outside linebackers Teitum Tuioti and Matayo Uiagalelei, as some of the players who will be heavily involved in the rotation.

When he is given the chance to shine, he will, and he will be able to showcase that he has one of the deepest bags of tricks when it comes to rushing the pass rusher, which makes him a top talent for the Ducks at the position.

A number of Oregon's backup defensive linemen entered the transfer portal thanks to Teitum Tuioti and Uiagalelei forgoing the draft, as well as Bear Alexander and A'Mauri Washington. With younger defensive linemen like Aydin Breland and Nasir Wyatt expected to see their roles increase in the defensive line rotation. As a result, "Tank" Jones has a chance to make an early impact for Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks.

Oregon's spring game is scheduled for April 25 in Autzen Stadium, and the performance of Jones as well as his fellow freshmen from the class of 2026 will be worth monitoring.