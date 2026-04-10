Brandon Finney Jr. Doesn't Hold Back on Oregon's Defensive Talent

Oregon Ducks cornerback and standout Brandon Finney Jr. is someone many people point to when it comes to the success of the Oregon Ducks' defense. In 2025, Finney finished with one of the better freshman seasons by an Oregon Ducks defender. He finished with seven pass deflections and three interceptions. This helped pin him as one of the better second-year players ahead of the 2026 season.

Finney is now viewed as one of the stars of the group and will likely find himself in a captain role if he continues to develop. He recently spoke to the media following spring practice. Finney had some great things to say about some of the younger defensive backs who have joined him ahead of the 2026 college football season.

Brandon Finney Jr. Shares His Thoughts on Oregon's Freshmen Defensive Backs

Oregon defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. works outas the Oregon Ducks practice at Barry University ahead of the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30, 2025, in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Jett (Washington) is definitely a kid who is focused. He is a kid who is going to give his best out on the field, and he is a really smart kid, too. I feel like all of the younger guys have really displayed that. Like DB Davon (Benjamin), he's been doing a great job. Xavier Lherisse he's been doing a great job. DJ (Devin Jackson), he's been doing a great job. All of the young DBs have been doing really good," Finney said.

More About Oregon Defensive Backs Mentioned by Finney Jr.

Oregon defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. celebrates an interception as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Safety Jett Washington is the one who catches many people's attention first due to his rankings being the third-highest-rated player out of the 23 total high school additions from the class of 2023. He will be someone who finds his way to the field fast, as he has been viewed as a one-of-one prospect. His near 6-5 frame allows many to see him as an immediate contributor for the Ducks.

Corenerback Davon Benjamin is a player who has been catching attention since his early years of high school football. He was a long-time Oregon lean, and eventually pulled the trigger on the Ducks. He joined the program with the hopes of potentially seeing the field early, which very well could be the case. Away from Washington, who was the center of the question, Benjamin was the first player Finney mentioned. Even Finney believes Benjamin is doing well in his first spring camp.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning attends Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Both Xavier Lherisse and Devin Jackson will be working with the safeties this season and will be some of the future prospects that Dan Lanning and his staff bank on moving forward. If they play up to their potential, then this defensive back class could look like one of the best the Oregon program has ever had on the defensive side of the field. Both players are expected to find themselves playing in a role that could allow them to see the field, but at their best, they may be able to see more playing time.