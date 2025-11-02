Oregon Ducks Catch a Scheduling Break For Iowa Game
The kickoff time for the No. 6 Oregon Ducks' week 11 road matchup against the Iowa Hawkeyes has officially been announced. The Ducks and Hawkeyes will kick off at 12:30 p.m. PT on CBS from Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Oregon Catches a Break With Kickoff Time Against the Hawkeyes
Having the kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT, rather than 11:00 a.m. CT, benefits the Ducks in their matchup against Iowa. Playing a game at 12:30 p.m. body clock time will be much easier for coach Dan Lanning's Oregon team to prepare for compared to an 8:00 a.m. PT game.
The matchup against Northwestern in the 34-14 week 3 win was the one 8 a.m. body clock kickoff for the Ducks this season. Oregon's other road wins against Penn State and Rutgers were night games.
Oregon enters the matchup against the Hawkeyes fresh off a bye week with a 7-1 record on the season. Before the bye, the Ducks beat the Wisconsin Badgers 21-7 in an ugly rainy environment at Autzen Stadium.
Oregon Aims to Move One Step Closer to College Football Playoff
Entering the matchup against the Hawkeyes, there is much on the line for the Ducks as they look to strengthen their chances at the College Football Playoff. The matchup against Iowa is the first of four challenging games down the stretch for the Ducks, which also include three other games against Minnesota (Nov. 14), No. 23 USC (Nov. 22) at home, and Washington on the road on Nov. 29.
The Ducks look to avoid an upset against Iowa, as Kinnick Stadium has always been a place where top-10 teams have fallen in past seasons, especially in November. Iowa's last home win over a top-10 team came against No. 4 Penn State in 2021, where they won 23-20.
Iowa's College Football Playoff Hopes On The Line
There is much at stake for the Hawkeyes as well in the game, as Iowa will also be coming off a bye week. Iowa enters with a 6-2 record on the season and still has hopes of making a run at the CFP. A win over a top-10 Oregon team at home will strengthen Iowa's playoff resume.
Iowa comes into the game with momentum, following a dominating 41-3 win over Minnesota before the bye week. The biggest key for the Hawkeyes to pull off the upset over the Ducks will ultimately be their defense's ability to create turnovers and stall Oregon's high-powered offense.
Following the week 11 matchup against the Ducks, Iowa will have one remaining home game against Michigan State on Nov. 22 and two pivotal road matchups against USC (Nov. 15) and Nebraska (Nov. 28).
The Nov. 8 meeting between the Ducks and Hawkeyes will be the first time the two play as Big Ten opponents. It will also be the first time since 1994 that Oregon will play Iowa, when they beat the Hawkeyes 40-18 in Eugene.