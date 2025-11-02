Oregon Ducks Eyeing Recruiting Flips From Ohio State Commits
Mater Dei and St. John Bosco are two of the premier high school football programs in the country, consistently producing elite Division I talent. When the powerhouse programs faced off Friday night, several top college coaches had their eyes on the action -including those from Oregon.
The matchup featured multiple Ducks recruiting targets, most notably a pair of standout wide receivers from the 2026 recruiting class who are currently committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Chris Henry Jr. - Wide Receiver
Five-star wide receiver recruit Chris Henry Jr. committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes in July 2023. While he has been committed to Ohio State for over two years, the Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning are working on the flip. Henry is the No. 22 recruit in the nation, the No. 2 wide receiver, and the No. 4 player from California, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.
Henry is a natural athlete, coming from an athletic family. His father is former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chris Henry, and other members of his family are also athletes. Henry’s size and coordination will help him transition to the collegiate level at ease.
One of the reasons a flip is possible is that Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline is a name to watch for the Penn State Nittany Lions head coaching position. According to On3, if Hartline does leave Ohio State, programs such as the Oregon Ducks can pull off the flip.
Kayden Dixon-Wyatt - Wide Receiver
Four-star receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt is the No. 135 recruit in the nation, the No. 16 wide receiver, and the No. 15 player from California. Dixon-Wyatt committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes in May.
Similar to Henry Jr., the future of his commitment could come down to Hartline. The Ducks will have to continue to monitor if Hartline is leaning towards leaving for a head coaching position, and if he does, Oregon could pull off the flip and land an elite wide receiver.
The Oregon Ducks have been heavily pursuing Dixon-Wyatt despite his commitment to the Buckeyes. Lanning and Oregon wide receivers coach Ross Douglass have remained in contact with the recruit, which could lead to a Dixon-Wyatt flip.
“I talk to coach Dan [Lanning] and I talk to Ross Douglas,” Dixon-Wyatt told Rivals. “I had a great relationship with them before I committed, so I don’t think that’s gonna change.”
With two home games remaining, seeing if Oregon can get the wide receiver recruit on campus will be something to watch for.
Oregon’s Recruiting Efforts Paying Off
The Oregon Ducks have been recruiting at a high level and continuing to push for elite talent in the 2026 class. The Oregon Ducks class of 2026 ranks No. 3 in the nation and No. 2 in the Big Ten. The class features 18 commits, four of which are five-star recruits.
The Ducks also already have one commitment from the class of 2027, four-star defensive lineman Cam Pritchett.
With it being November, Lanning and the Ducks will look to finish off the class of 2026 by potentially pulling off a couple of key flips.