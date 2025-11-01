ESPN's College GameDay Could Make Surprise Stop at Oregon Ducks
With only four games left in the regular season, the No. 6 Oregon Ducks are staring down a remaining schedule of some stiff competition. Not only are the Ducks playing the College Football Playoff dark horse Iowa Hawkeyes on the road, they're ending the season with another road battle against their Big Ten Conference rival: the Washington Huskies.
However, there's one game the Ducks have at Autzen Stadium that may receive the second visit, and third game highlight, from the ESPN's College GameDay crew. If the No. 23 ranked USC Trojans hold onto their No. 4 ranking in the Big Ten Conference (based on conference game record), the popular pregame show may travel to Eugene once more.
The matchup between the Ducks are Trojans on Nov. 22nd has been hyped up since Oregon welcomed USC transfer offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon and defensive lineman Bear Alexander back in the 2025 offseason, and with both teams ranked, GameDay might consider this game a must-do.
What Happened at the Last GameDay?
Though Oregon took their first loss of the season when GameDay came to town in early October of the season (bringing Oregon's GameDay visit win record down to 9-4), the festivities for the broadcast were at an all time high, with fans lined up outside the set since 11 a.m. PT the prior morning.
During that broadcast, the Oregon Duck mascot rode onto set on the back of a horse named Maverick, the Pat McAfee kicking challenge went haywire after the chosen student messed up the kick twice, and Ducks coach Dan Lanning ripped off his shirt alongside co-host McAfee to the cheers of attending fans.
The week 7 show in Eugene had a total of 3.9 million viewers on Saturday morning—3.4 million of those viewers tuned in for the final hour of the show. That episode became the fourth highest regular Gameday show of all time and the highest viewed show directly spotlighting a West Coast program.
So, What's the Beef with USC?
Though the Ducks and Trojans were rivals even back in the days both programs belonged to the Pac-12 Conference, the recent drama between these two powerhouses started during the previously mentioned recruiting and transfer portal dealings in the offseason.
The Trojans secured the commitment from class of 2026 five-star tight end Mark Bowman in June after Oregon got Pregnon and Alexander. Bowman at the time was the No. 1 tight end and the No. 3 athlete in his home state of California according to 247 Sports. Bowman was also a target of the Ducks, with the Mater Dei High School senior unofficially visiting the Ducks in October of 2024
In a video posted to USC's official "X" (formerly Twitter) account, a clip of USC alumnus Will Ferrell as his news anchor character Ron Burgundy from "Anchorman" calls for people to pay attention, as he then exclaims "cannonball" and jumps into a pool during a pool party.
That video (now deleted on the USC Trojans official "X" page) 'directly referenced Lanning's infamous "cannonball" video he took with 2026 five-star edge Richard Wesley celebrating his commitment to Oregon, as Wesley decommitted from Oregon just a few weeks after.
What Are Other Games Happening That Weekend?
College GameDay typically chooses their host university based on the games with the biggest program names attached as well as the rankings of both teams. Here's other games happening the same weekend as Oregon vs USC that could receive the GameDay nod.
Nov. 22: No. 19 Missouri at No. 18 Oklahoma
Nov. 22: No. 14 Tennessee at Florida
Nov. 22: No. 10 BYU at No. 17 Cincinnati
Though current rankings are likely to change, expect Missouri vs Oklahoma and BYU vs Cincinnati to both be strong contenders alongside Oregon vs USC if those teams keep or heighten their rank.
Oregon's Last Bout With the Trojans
Gameday could also select this game due to it being the first meeting in two years between these West Coast programs. Oregon last played USC at Autzen Stadium in 2023 and beat the Trojans 36-27.