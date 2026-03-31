Oregon Ducks Center Opens Up on Offseason Work With Dante Moore, Dylan Raiola

Only behind Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore's decision to return to school, Oregon center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu's decision to forgo the 2026 NFL Draft might have the biggest impact on the Ducks' national championship chances for next season.

Not only did Laloulu's return likely affect Moore's thought process, but the Oregon center has been one of the Ducks' more vocal leaders at a key position on the offensive line. His experience was on display after Tuesday's practice as Laloulu spoke to the media about continuing to work with Moore as well as building a relationship with transfer quarterback Dylan Raiola.

What Iapani Poncho Laloulu Said About Dante Moore

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks off the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Laloulu was asked about Moore continuing to grow, and the Ducks center was quick to point his quarterback's leadership.

"He's been more vocal. Obviously, that's one of the biggest thing. And just seeing when your QB is, like, vocal out there, just calling the shots and making sure everybody's upholding the standards, probably one of the biggest things. So Dante is growing every he's growing every single day, and I love that man."

Laloulu also talked about what he and Moore need to do to improve their connection. While the Oregon offensive line kept Moore rather upright throughout the season, the Ducks quarterback was sacked nine times in Oregon's two losses to the Indiana Hoosiers.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning talks to Oregon offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu ahead of the game as the Oregon State Beavers host the Oregon Ducks Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"If you stay in comfortable situations, you stay in comfortable circumstances, you're not going to get better. You know, you got to be challenged every single day. I think that's one thing that's good with Coach Lanning. He doesn't just call out the younger dudes. He calls us out, the older dudes, especially because we set the standard, and we need a shorter standard for the incoming dudes and dudes who are coming in from different programs," said Laloulu.

"So me and Dante need to really step into that leadership, that whole right there, and just try to be able to just hold ourselves accountable and hold others accountable and just to lead by example," Laloulu continued.

What Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu Said About Dylan Raiola

The Oregon center is entering his final season of college eligibility, meaning he is unlikely to play many snaps alongside Raiola with Moore leading the charge in 2026.

Oct 25, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) arrives before the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Memorial Stadium. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Still, Laloulu can help Raiola adjust from Nebraska to Oregon as the quarterback is in line to compete for the Ducks' starting job in the near future. Expected to redshirt while taking a backup role, Raiola is following a similar path that Moore took from UCLA to Eugene.

For Laloulu, he revealed that he's doing his part to welcome Raiola into the Ducks.

"Yeah, I mean, that guy, obviously, he's from Hawaii, but he's raised in Georgia and stuff," Laloulu said. "And him coming in, it was easy, because he's from Hawaii, and just understanding where he come from, his background. And his father, one of the best centers to do it, Rimington Award winner Dominic Raiola."

"So him coming in, just connecting off the bat, just inviting him to things that we do with our families, outside the game of football, and just keeping him, you know, company, instead letting him know, like you got a family over here. You know you don't have to be all by yourself," said Laloulu.