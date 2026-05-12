Dylan Raiola Stops Short Of Calling Oregon 'Quarterback University'

Quarterback Dylan Raiola made the decision to transfer to Oregon after starting two seasons at Nebraska, arriving in Eugene before Dante Moore announced whether he would return to the Ducks or enter the 2026 NFL Draft.

Moore’s return changed the immediate picture, but it also strengthened one of the most talented quarterback rooms in college football. With Moore leading Oregon in 2026 and Raiola waiting behind him with two years of eligibility remaining, the Ducks have built a room loaded with talent, experience and future NFL intrigue.

So, did Oregon’s growing reputation as “Quarterback U” play a role in Raiola’s decision to transfer to Eugene?

Feb 9, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (left) and running back Emmett Johnson walk to their seats before the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

On The Ducks' Quarterback History Impacting His Decision

Raiola did not hold back on how the Ducks' quarterback history impacted his decision. However, he stopped short of calling Oregon "Quarterback University."

"I think it says a lot about this place. A lot of people consider it 'Quarterback U.' I'm not gonna, I haven't been here long enough, so I can't comment on that," Raiola said.

dylan raiola oregon ducks football evan stewart nebraska cornhuskers dan lanning autzen stadium dante moore transfer portal | oregon ducks on si Will Seibert

"But yeah, you see the development and the growth and the team that coach Lanning puts around his quarterbacks. I think that helps with being successful, just having a full team, and so it's cool. And then past relationships, very blessed to have a relationship with Bo (Nix) and Marcus (Mariota) and Dillon (Gabriel), so very familiar with the names that came through here, and just very grateful to be in that conversation," Raiola continued.

Raiola's comments on recent Ducks, who are now in the NFL, are notable and a main reason why Oregon is emerging as a quarterback destination.

Quarterbacks who have paved the path from Eugene to the pros include: Washington Commanders' Marcus Mariota, Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert, Denver Broncos' Bo Nix, and Cleveland Browns' Dillon Gabriel. New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough also played for Oregon, where he met his now-wife, before transferring to Texas Tech.

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, a former Oregon quarterback, left, and Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, right, take a picture with Oregon offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Will Stein during the Oregon football’s Pro Day Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That is an extensive list for the past decade for quarterback play at Oregon. The future looks just as bright with current Ducks and incoming Ducks.

Current starter Dante Moore is a projected top-5 NFL Draft pick, while Raiola has already led a Big Ten program to success in Nebraska and is shaping up to contend for the starting job in 2027. Incoming five-star Will Mencl is the No. 1-ranked quarterback in the 2027 recruiting class, bringing more elite talent to the Ducks quarterback room.

So while Raiola stopped short of calling Oregon "QBU" ... It's clear the talent speaks for itself, and Raiola has taken note.

Dylan Raiola Connects With Marcus Mariota, Dillon Gabriel

Raiola connected with and called former Ducks quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel and Marcus Mariota to ask for their blessings to wear the No. 8 jersey with Oregon. The jersey number is not retired but it is special, made legendary by Mariota, the Ducks' first and only winner of the Heisman Trophy with meaningful significance for athletes from Hawaii that grew up idolizing Mariota.

Fighting Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola warms up during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Raiola is from Hawaii and called it home for ten years.

His respect for the number speaks volumes about how he views Oregon’s quarterback history and the responsibility that comes with stepping into a program with real tradition at the position. Now, Raiola's jersey number connects him to the quarterbacks he grew up watching, respecting, and now following.

The Oregon football spring game put its NFL pipeline on full display

It's unique that at least ten former Oregon players took time away from their NFL schedules to travel to Eugene for a taste of what it was like to be back in Autzen Stadium. This is not a normal occurrence around college football.

Oct 11, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) walks the sidelines during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

For a young quarterback trying to find his next step, that kind of access to quarterbacks in the NFL matters. Raiola can ask questions, learn from their experiences and better understand what it takes to succeed in Eugene before chasing the same kind of professional future.

It reinforces the quarterback brand that Lanning’s program is building. The Ducks are not just adding talented passers. They are creating a lineage that players want to be part of.

Nov 28, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) greets quarterback TJ Lateef (14) as he walks into the stadium before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Since arriving at the Hatfield Dowlin Complex, Raiola has hit the ground running. In a few short months, he has impressed his teammates and coaches with his "cerebral edge," as quarterbacks coach Koa Ka'ai said.

Oregon’s first game on the 2026 football schedule is Sept. 5 against Boise State at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. For Raiola, it will be his first Ducks game as he steps into a number, a room and a tradition that he clearly respects.

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