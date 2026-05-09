What Went Right for the Oregon Ducks This Offseason

The Oregon Ducks have one of the better teams in college football yet again when factoring in the returning talent, talent lost, and the talent added.

ESPN analysts Eli Lederman, Max Olson, and Adam Rittenberg recently detailed what went right for every college football program in a Power 4 Conference, including the Oregon Ducks.

What Went Right for Oregon This Offseason

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks off the field following the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Oregon retained the core of a team set to challenge for the program's first national title. Quarterback Dante Moore bypassed a lofty NFL draft spot for one more year in Eugene, and his patient career path helped the Ducks land his likely replacement in Nebraska transfer Raiola," Lederman, Olson and Rittenberg said.

They would go more into detail, and would even discuss how the Ducks didn't lose any of their very significant starting value to the transfer portal.

"Oregon once again did not lose a projected starter to the portal, while returning its entire starting defensive line, and wide receiver Evan Stewart, an NFL prospect who missed all of last season because of a knee injury, is also coming back. Perich, a two-time All-Big Ten selection at Minnesota, headlined a transfer group that includes Bennett, a Yale transfer, and Ohio State cornerback Aaron Scott Jr.," Lederman, Olson, and Rittenberg said.

Fighting Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart makes a catch during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

ESPN also noted Oregon's success on the recruiting trail, a key strength of Lanning and his coaching staff's.

"Oregon signed the No. 2 recruiting class, featuring Iheanacho, Harrison, and several key additions on the defensive front and secondary," Lederman, Olson, and Rittenberg said.

Who Oregon Has Lost to the NFL

Apr 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq is selected by the New York Jets as the number 16 pick during the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It is safe to say that there are more good things going for the Ducks than bad, but if there were a big issue, it would be the players that they lost to the NFL. O

ne of the players the Ducks lost to the NFL is their top tight end, as they lost Kenyon Sadiq to the NFL Draft. Sadiq was drafted by the New York Jets with the No. 16 selection in the draft. The Ducks also lost their best safety, Dillon Thieneman, to the draft, where he would be selected by the Chicago Bears with the No. 25 selection in the draft.

One of the other big players the Ducks lost to the NFL is Emmanuel Pregnon, who left to become a future starting guard for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon (OL40) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

These are major holes that the Ducks will have to fill, but even with that being the case, it is worth remembering the Ducks have been recruiting well for years, and they don't rebuild, they reload. What this means is that there may be a bit of a drop-off in talent, but nothing major, as the Ducks are gearing up for the opportunity to win their first college national championship in football.

With the returning pieces that the Ducks have along with the players that they are adding the Ducks will be in great shape for the 2026 season. This will be one of the best chances that Dan Lanning will have to win a championship for the Ducks to say the least.

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