Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Delivers Clear Response to Week 1 Overreactions

The No. 6 Oregon Ducks may have won their Week 1 game against the Boise State Broncos 34-27, but the close final score and a first quarter deficit left both fans and media doubting preseason National Championship predictions.

Coach Dan Lanning delivered a straightforward response when asked if people are prone to overreacting about a Week 1 performance.

Sep 6, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning greets fans before a game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I don’t know, and I don’t care,” Lanning said.

Ahead of a Week 2 road trip to play the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Stillwater, Lanning also spoke to the media about his offensive line, including rising left tackle Ziyare Addison, and receiver Dakorien Moore.

Everything Dan Lanning Said

What Ziyare Addison Showed to Be the Starting Left Tackle:

“He's always been really aggressive and powerful. He has great athleticism at the position. I think what he did is he was able to calm down and play, right, rather than trying to force things to happen, you know, just consistency, you know, a level of consistency.”

“But he's got athleticism and great ability. He works extremely hard. He's very conscientious about it, and really just slow the game down and let it play. Right, play it, and he was able to play a lot faster in those moments when he's able to do that

Ziyare Addison’s Motivation Entering the Season:

Oregon offensive lineman Ziyare Addison blocks as the Oregon Ducks host the Boise State Broncos on Sept. 5, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“He's always been motivated. You know, he's always been motivated, he's always been a hard worker since the day he got here. I think you talk about outcome-based goals, right? Versus just focusing on the process.”

“I think what he really honed in on this year is focusing on the process, right? What are the things that are going to get me where I want to go, as opposed to these superficial goals of I have to start every game, I want to be a freshman All-American.”

“Like those are those are goals. But they're outcome-based goals that you're not always in charge of. What you are in charge of is your improvement. And Ziyare’s been infatuated with his improvement, improving, being good for the team, doing his job for the team, and he'll have to continue to do that for us. We have, again, high expectations for him.”

Opening Statement:

“Good attack day, you know, for us. Obviously, when you’re playing a team like this, it's a little bit different. So, Coach Morris said for them, it's about establishing the run. This game is going to be limited opportunities when it comes to rushing the passer because it's going to be sideline to sideline.”

“They'll screen, screen, screen. Right, try to run the ball, trick play, trick play. And then on defense, what they do with the simulated pressures and changeups makes it really difficult, but I thought overall we had good practice and attacked some things well today. So still prepping, ready to roll.”

Freshmen Offensive Linemen Tommy Tofi and Immanuel Iheanacho Breaking Through:

“Yeah, play winning football, play with really high effort, learn the system. I mean, let's acknowledge Manny. He still got here at the very end of June, you know. And again, you got to play. You got to play better than the person that's out there on the field in front of you, right? But those guys, I'm very excited about. They got to play consistent to put themselves in position to be out there playing for us.”

How He Changed the Most Since His First Coaching Win:

Sep 10, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning greets players during warm ups before a game against the Eastern Washington Eagles at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

“Light years of changes. Yeah, I don't think I could pick one thing, right? But it's just you're drinking out of a fire hose at first. You know, like I said, I don't think we even do the warm-up in our first game. I think the band's taking the field, and we're still trying to kick an extra point, right? And obviously, the first game result was pretty poor. So, we're a little bit of a different team since then, for sure. Certainly, I'm a lot different.”

Ingraining a Clean Road Operation:

“Yeah, I think it's always about painting the picture of what's going to happen. Okay, what's going to look like on the airplane? How do we prep for that? What's it look like when we get to the hotel? How do we prep for that?”

“What's the environment going to be like? What do you expect? What do you expect to see? And then what are our expectations for you? What doesn't change? The field's the same length, right? Same width.”

“So, let's go out there and execute. It's no different than what we're doing on the practice field right now, right? Ultimately, but painting the picture for them of all the things that they're going to experience in that, so they can be prepared for those moments.”

Dante Moore’s Comments on Receiver Dakorien Moore Being Coachable:

Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore carries for a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks host the Boise State Broncos on Sept. 5, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I mean, the best version of Dakorien is that when we get the opportunity to go say, ‘Hey this this route has to be run here. I need you to catch and tuck it here.’ And he receives that and attacks that and he has great success on the field.”

“And he certainly had that this last week. Everybody's gonna highlight the touchdown he had last week my favorite play is the screen to J-Mac where he runs all the way from the other side of the field to go get involved in a block. His career so far here has been highlighted by some moments like that. Whether it's a block early in the season last year where he's where he's even blocking the wrong guy, but he's doing with unbelievable effort.”

“And when this guy really pushes himself, he can obviously be really special. And I feel like he's pushed himself the last week. He's pushed himself through practice this week and really been coachable, which has been awesome to see that it impacts everybody that's around him.”

If He Learned Enough in Week 1 to Settle on Five Offensive Linemen:

“We'll see what it looks like. We've got guys that we feel like we can play winning football with, but I'm sure you'll continue to see guys out there for us.”

The Challenge Oklahoma State Receiver Wyatt Young Poses:

Oklahoma State’s Wyatt Young (10) runs drills during a morning football practice at OSU in Stillwater, Okla., on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, I mean, you said it. Like, he's operated at a high level, they're number one scoring offense for a reason, right? And when you have dynamic players like that execute at a high level, same page as the players around them.”

“They create tough matchups. They find space. I mean, there's a lot of things that he does, as well as other players on the team, that make them dynamic. And I think a lot of it starts with the operation - how fast they go, makes it tough.”

If the Heat and Humidity Changes Prep or Game Day Execution:

“No, good. Drink a little more water.”

Receiver Dakorien Moore’s Maturity:

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) catches a touchdown pass during the second half against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, just not riding the highs and lows of the game, which I think is human nature, right? You have success, everything's going good, you're excited. When it doesn't go right, you're down in the dumps.”

“Like I think he's been a guy that's been pretty composed throughout moments, and I think he also knows his like internal triggers, like it doesn't go well. ‘Okay, this is my chance to hit the reset button.’ I think that's where a lot of his maturity shown up. Something doesn't go right. Okay, doesn't matter what we're gonna do on the next play.”

Quarterback Dante Moore and Center Iapani Laloulu Identifying What the Opponent is Going to Show:

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) warms up before a game against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, it starts with film study, right? And the more you get closer to the end of the week, the more you're really clued in on what teams show and what are some of the tips that can show up in moments like that to be able to make you execute a high level. But having both those guys at center and quarterback allow us to have a great chance.”

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