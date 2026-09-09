Oklahoma State Weather Intensifies Oregon Ducks’ Road Challenge

EUGENE - The No. 6 Oregon Ducks are facing another piece of adversity in their first road game of the 2026 football season.

The Ducks are traveling to an unfamiliar stadium to face an unranked Oklahoma State team in coach Eric Morris’ home debut. The 11 a.m. CT kickoff will also feel like 9 a.m. to Oregon’s internal clocks.

oregon ducks coach dan lanning | Jake Bunn

Oregon Ducks Preparing for Oklahoma State Heat, Storms

The weather adds another twist. Stillwater, Oklahoma is under a heat advisory Wednesday, with the heat index expected to reach 109 degrees. Saturday’s forecast currently calls for a high near 97 degrees, along with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning said the team will leave for Stillwater on Thursday, one day earlier than its typical road-game departure so that his players to have additional time to adjust after traveling across multiple time zones.

Adjusting to the heat, especially on the synthetic turf at Boone Pickens Stadium, poses another challenge.

"I think the heat will be something that we'll have to adapt to relatively quick," Lanning said. "It hasn't been hot up here, and it's obviously going to be really warm on the turf there."

Temperatures in Eugene have cooled recently, but the Ducks have previously turned up the heat and humidity inside the climate-controlled Moshofsky Center to help players acclimate to warmer game-day conditions.

Oklahoma State head football coach Eric Morris is pictured during an Oklahoma State football practice in Stillwater, Okla., Aug. 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"So just traveling, how you hydrate, how you make sure that you're fresh when you get down there, all those things will contribute, and we have to handle it really well because you're going to travel in this conference," Lanning continued.

Oregon running back Jordon Davison took accountability after the Ducks' slow start in their 34-27 win over Boise State, revealing he felt like he could have been a bigger sideline presense and was beating himself up over a missed block.

In week two, Davison made it clear that the team won't use the heat as an excuse. Davison echoed Lanning’s emphasis on hydration and taking care of their bodies.

"(Oklahoma State) is a great team. We got to go in there with our head on strong, just ready to go in there and play a good team. And the heat, it's a factor, but just hydration and taking care of our bodies, just being able to prepare our bodies for the heat. It's just like another environment thing. So, the game is all that matters," Davison said.

Oregon’s Depth Could Be Tested in Stillwater

Lanning is no stranger to coaching in heat. He spent one season at Arizona State and has also coached in Georgia, Tennessee and Texas.

Spirit Rider Avery Langley rides Bullet after a score in the first half of the college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Iowa State Cyclones at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday Nov. 29, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I mean, when I was at Arizona State, I'm sure I coached in some hot ones, right?” Lanning said. “And I mean, it's a different type of heat. That's the oven heat. In Georgia, I've coached in some really humid ones, right? And same with Memphis or my time in Texas.”

Lanning knows how to prepare for high temperatures, saying Oregon must also have enough players ready to rotate into the game without a significant drop-off... Depth will be important on Saturday in Stillwater.

“I think in these games again, it's what prep can you do throughout the week to make sure you're able to perform when you get there,” Lanning said. “And then it's about how many players you have that can play winning football because strength in numbers has to show up in a game like that.”

Oregon has battled temperatures in the 90s during Lanning’s tenure multiple times. One notable game that stands out is the Ducks’ 2023 road game against Texas Tech, which kicked off in 96-degree heat in Lubbock, Texas. Oregon rallied in the fourth quarter for a 38-30 victory.

Oregon is scheduled to play road games at USC, Illinois, Ohio State and Michigan State later this season. Surely, the Ducks will face all sorts of different weather patterns so this is just one of many that Lanning and Oregon will have to adjust to.

Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker (17) warms up before a college football game between Oklahoma State (OSU) and Tulsa at H. A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On The Line For the Ducks

Can the Ducks keep their nation-leading streak alive?

The Ducks have won 12 consecutive road games dating back to their 36-33 loss at Washington on Oct. 14, 2023. It is the longest active road winning streak in college football, while Oregon owns an 18-2 road record under Lanning.

The Ducks' streak is No. 1 by a large margin.. Oregon's 12 straight road wins are five more than Ohio State, which owns the next-longest road winning streak at seven games since losing in Eugene on Oct. 12, 2024.

The Ducks are 1-0 after beating Boise State at Autzen Stadium, 34-27, in a game that was closer than many anticipated. The Cowboys lost 24-10 in their opener to a Tulsa team that went 4-8 out of the American Athletic Conference last year.

The conditions matter and cannot be overlooked. However, it sounds like the Ducks are doing their preparation on the front end to make sure the heat is a major factor vs. Oklahoma State.

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