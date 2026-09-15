Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Drops Candid Response to Fourth Down Decision

Two days after the clock hit triple zeros and Oklahoma State Cowboys stormed the field in triumph at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma, coach Dan Lanning sat at the podium upstairs in the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene for a tense press conference.

The coach of the No. 21 Oregon Ducks provided an honest response when asked about his decision to go for it on 4th-and-8 on the team’s final offensive drive. With multiple days to debrief the 39-31 loss, there was no hiding behind needing to review the film.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes in the rain as the Oregon Ducks face the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 12, 2026, at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Lanning's when asked if he regretted the decision was blunt: "Absolutely."

Lanning went on over the course of the next 17 minutes, breaking down where the Ducks go from here, how each member of the program shows accountability and how their goals can remain attainable.

This article will be updated with full quotes from Dan Lanning's press conference.

If He Regrets the Fourth Down Decision:

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning asks for a video review during the second half in a game against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“You know, again, it's always easy to go back and say after the fact, I wish we were able to create a more fourth down advantageous the play before. Bad decision, right?”

“And numbers might say, ‘Hey, that's the right decision.’ It's the wrong decision. It didn't work. We were punting really well all day. What we weren't doing was stopping the other team we were playing all day.”

“They would have been probably more fourth down advantageous to go for it on their side of the ball if we did flip the field. And then ultimately, why you go for it on fourth is what happened, right? They end up kicking a field goal.”

“You're down one touchdown on a two-point conversion, and you still have a chance to go on to win the game in two minutes if we don't fumble the ball. But did that work out good? No, absolutely not. Wrong decision on my part. And so I learned too.”

Opening Statement:

“Appreciate you guys being here. Obviously, you go back and you analyze the film after the game, and it really looks very similar to what it felt like on the field. You know, we did not perform in any level that was winning football.”

“I think the only area of the game that we probably you know played winning football in was in special teams, but certainly lost on offense, certainly lost on defense. It was a great environment there at Oklahoma State.”

“They did a great job preparing their players. We did not, like I said from the beginning. I take complete accountability for that. Everything that happens in the organization, and then we have to perform better as players, as coaches, as an entire unit. And I know our guys are ready to ready to be able to do that. But you have to prove it. You can't just say it. You got to show it.”

Oregon Offense’s Tell:

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore drinks water as the Oregon Ducks host the Boise State Broncos on Sept. 5, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“In general, you have tendencies. At times, they'll show up. We have to do a better job policing that, for sure. Something we have to search and make sure we do a good job of. You know, that's something we have to be better at, right? Really simple.”

“On the same note, there's going to be times, based on looks, that, you have more tells than others, and sometimes you can take advantage of and use those. So, you want to sell certain looks for certain things, but I'd say that's something we can be better at. One of the things we definitely addressed after the game.”

How Being a Player-Led Team Shows Up After a Loss:

“Well, I tell you, at this point, there's been a lack of leadership, right? Myself included, right? And I think so. One, it starts with accountability, but it's got to show up. So again, can't talk about it. You got to see it, right? You have to see it.”

“So we haven't seen it to this point. Saw it today at practice. We got to see it consistently, right? We didn't practice well enough last Wednesday to think we're gonna have a great performance on Saturday.”

“Mistakes you make in practice gonna show up, and somebody has to speak on it. Yeah, coaches have to speak on it. They have to demand it. Players have to do it, right? And we all own that. We all wear that. So hopefully, leadership will start showing up, right? Or we won't have the result that we want.”

Brandon Finney Jr.’s Fit a Nickel:

Oklahoma State's Drew Mestemaker (17) throws a pass as Oregon's Brandon Finney (4) defied in the first half of the college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Oregon Ducks at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Sept., 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, Brandon's good player, really, regardless of wherever he lines up. And he had some plays that he certainly needed back in that game too. Some high discipline issues. Played a lot of snaps on defense, and that's partially because we didn't control the ball on offense the way we needed control the ball. We weren't efficient, you know.”

“Partially that's because we didn't get stops on defense, or when we did, it was a face mask, right, or a penalty or an explosive play that kept a drive going. But Brandon's proven that he could play for us. We felt like we were getting hurt at times in the slot.”

“He moved in there and provided some help there, and then was also like really good and some series overall. Whether he was a blitzer or covered in the slot, and did a good job there.”

The Disconnect Between Prep and Performance:

“You got to learn hard lessons through hard performances, and this is by far the worst performance that we've had since I've been here in my career. I mean we've had bad performances, right? Teams have bad performances.”

“We've always had one side of the ball pick up the other side of the ball, and even in this game, we're ahead in the fourth quarter with an opportunity to be able to have success and win this game. So maybe the hard lesson for us comes from the loss.”

“Maybe that's where the response will come. I felt like our players did respond today. Again, you'll see what that looks like on Saturday. All we know how to do is go to work, right? And that's exactly we did. As soon as we landed here, we're back here at work, back up here early. Guys put in a lot of time and effort to get it right, and it has to change on the field.”

“Or again, there's accountability for that, right? For me, in my position, for every coach on our staff, for every player in that room, it's got to be a certain way. What I will say is, we have capable players, and they do care, right?”

Oklahoma State's Caleb Hawkins (24) rushed in the first half of the college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Oregon Ducks at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Sept., 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“But you have to hold them accountable on the field to do what you're asking to do, and then we have to make sure we have a good enough plan, which we didn't have. So, when all those things collide, that's when you have a bad result like that game.”

“And there's no excuses. It's never okay for us to perform the way that we performed. That's not that's not the right way to perform. That's not the right way to go. But we got to go attack it and fix it. And what I know is you don't let something that goes wrong affect you again down the road. You learn from it.”

“You know, the great things that come from losses is learning lessons. We had a lot of learning lessons on Saturday. Hopefully, we take advantage of them.”

If There’s Still a Discipline Issue:

“Well, when penalties hurt you one week and they hurt you the next week, I think that's an indicator that we're not resolving a problem. You know, when one guy jumps offsides in one game and then turns around and jumps offsides in the next game, his level of focus isn't where it needs to be, right?”

“A lot of things can contribute to that, but it has to be better. And that being said, there's going to be aggressive penalties within games. There's things that we can coach better, right? Some of those happened at times, like the face mask grab by Finney. That's kind of a fluke deal that happens, you know.”

“But to have an offsides on a 4th-and-1 when you spend extensive time on it. That's inexcusable. Freshman jumping offsides on a short-yardage situation, you know, in a new environment, first road game. Sometimes that's going to happen, but you have to be able to overcome those circumstances. Ultimately, we can't have that. We can't be penalized like that and expect to have great success.”

Availability Updates for Defensive Back Carl Williams IV and Tight End Jamari Johnson:

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson (9) catches a pass for a touchdown during the first half against Boise State Broncos safety Derek Ganter Jr. (9) at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, still evaluating it with Jamari. We'll see what that looks like. I think I mentioned last week he might be down for a few, so we'll see if he's able to get back where he's able to perform.”

“Carl had a, got nicked in the game. I won't speak on what it is, and we'll see again. Same thing, evaluation.”

"Unfortunately, Trent Ferguson is probably gonna be done for the year. Had a knee injury, so you won't probably get to see him again. You know, I feel for that kid because he's worked really hard."

Pass Protection:

“Yeah, poor, really poor. And I think, again, you want to create opportunities to help, but especially when you talk about three-man rush losing, right? It's not good. But when teams drop eight, there's not a lot of open windows to throw the ball, right? And that's where you have to have a better one. We have to have a better plan, but you have to hold up in protection in those moments. And they were able to take advantage of our tackles.”

“We weren't able to get enough help from our guards. We got to get more in and out protection from our guards to help on the tackles. You know, Poncho played a lot of winning football. We got to put him on an island a little bit more, right? We also got to chip and protect at times. But yeah, it wasn't good enough.”

“And then again, that all goes back to first down execution, where you're not forcing yourself to throw it on second and 10, 3 and 11, right? All those things add up. And then giving a chance for a team to tee off. Not to mention if you're throwing or showing, you know, tendencies on what looks like pass or run.”

How They Can Keep Their Goals Attainable:

Jul 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Oregon Football head coach Dan Lanning speaks during Big Ten Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“A good performance today, like stop looking in the future. Everybody wants to make a prediction before the season starts. You know, it doesn't matter until you play the games. We've seen it every year with teams that are supposed to be good that aren't good.”

“We have the capability to be good. We have good enough players. We have good enough coaches. I haven't coached them well enough. I haven't done a good enough job, so I know I can do better. So that's where it starts.”

“And guess what? If I do better, I bet this team gets better, right? And if this team gets better and we play like we're capable of playing, then we could have a team that could be pretty good. But it doesn't matter unless we focus on today. Let's stop worrying about tomorrow. Let's stop worrying about the end of the season. Let's worry about today.”

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.