Dan Lanning Sets the Record Straight on Final Play That Sealed Oregon's Loss

The No. 21 Oregon Ducks' final offensive series felt like a summation of their game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys, which surrounds an inability to find consistent offensive momentum.

With the Cowboys clinching the historic 39-31 victory off a fumble from sophomore running back Dierre Hill Jr., coach Dan Lanning wanted to make sure in his postgame press conference that Hill's mistake was a symptom, not a cause.

Sep 12, 2026; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Dierre Hill Jr. (6) fumbles the ball during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dan Lanning Addresses Dierre Hill Jr.'s Fumble On Final Offensive Series

"No. That's a play that everyone will look at, and the reality is this ballgame is in no way, shape or form on Dierre. We've seen him make a million plays here for the Ducks," Lanning said. In a twist of sour irony, that fumble was actually Hill's No. 100 touch in his Oregon career.

To highlight Lanning's point, Hill helped the Ducks advance 12 yards for a first down in the play directly before his fumble, which was the only rushing first down of the game for the Ducks. Against the Cowboys, Hill seemed to be the only piece of the ground game finding any significant yardage, with 74 rushing yards off a team-high 15 carries and two catches in the passing game.

With a team average of three yards per rush, Hill's 4.9-yard per rush average at least left a dent for the Ducks' offense, which was struggling due to the offensive line being beat out by the Cowboys and quarterback Dante Moore's uncharacteristic 48 percent completion rating in the air.

Sep 12, 2026; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys linebacker Tate Romney (3) reacts as the Cowboys recover a fumble by Oregon Ducks running back Dierre Hill Jr. (6) during the fourth quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Watching The Film Of The Fumble

When reviewing the hand-off from Moore to Hill on the play in question, it is appears Hill was paying more attention to the defensive line in front of him than the ball being tossed just slightly over his hand placement, as senior edge rusher James Williams outruns his man-to-man matchup with right tackle Fox Crader. Frankly, given how easily Williams evaded the Ducks' offensive line, a tackle would've likely happened with Moore if a passing play occurred.

Dierre Hill Jr : 15 carries for 74 yards on 4.9 yards per carry & 2 catches for 8 yards (Lost fumble on the 1st play after the 2-minute timeout in the 4th quarter) pic.twitter.com/fvavNVNQQG — Lee Harvey (@ben__zucker06) September 12, 2026

It does seem that Williams sniffed out a rushing play on this snap, as he doesn't even acknowledge Moore, running directly in front of him to snuff out Hill and recover the fumble. The Cowboys secured success on this play whether it was a run or pass by winning up front, and Hill's fumble was just an additional nail in the Ducks' coffin.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, center left, and Oklahoma State head coach Eric Morris approach to shake hands as the Oregon Ducks face the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 12, 2026, at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dan Lanning's Thought Process On That Final Rushing Play

For Lanning, that call for Hill to carry the ball to the left side on a first and ten-yard situation in Oregon territory was reasoning that feels akin to why Lanning kept taking chances on fourth down situations; the hope that a successful run from one of the few highlights in Oregon's offense could be the jolt needed to come back in what increasingly felt like a hole already dug.

Out of the two-minute timeout, Oklahoma State's defense was ready, and Hill made a crucial mistake as one of the few players for Oregon that was keeping hopes of a win afloat.

"That probably falls on me from a decision standpoint of, 'Is this one that we want to try to flip the field or not?' But ultimately, again, you're in a go-type situation regardless," Lanning said.

"When you put yourself in that situation, plays like that can happen at times. It's easy to say, 'Oh, it was that play.' Ultimately, there were a myriad of plays. There were several plays where we didn't play well enough to win this game," Lanning added later on in the post game press conference.

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