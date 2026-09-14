Dan Lanning Sets the Record Straight on Final Play That Sealed Oregon's Loss
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The No. 21 Oregon Ducks' final offensive series felt like a summation of their game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys, which surrounds an inability to find consistent offensive momentum.
With the Cowboys clinching the historic 39-31 victory off a fumble from sophomore running back Dierre Hill Jr., coach Dan Lanning wanted to make sure in his postgame press conference that Hill's mistake was a symptom, not a cause.
Dan Lanning Addresses Dierre Hill Jr.'s Fumble On Final Offensive Series
"No. That's a play that everyone will look at, and the reality is this ballgame is in no way, shape or form on Dierre. We've seen him make a million plays here for the Ducks," Lanning said. In a twist of sour irony, that fumble was actually Hill's No. 100 touch in his Oregon career.
To highlight Lanning's point, Hill helped the Ducks advance 12 yards for a first down in the play directly before his fumble, which was the only rushing first down of the game for the Ducks. Against the Cowboys, Hill seemed to be the only piece of the ground game finding any significant yardage, with 74 rushing yards off a team-high 15 carries and two catches in the passing game.
With a team average of three yards per rush, Hill's 4.9-yard per rush average at least left a dent for the Ducks' offense, which was struggling due to the offensive line being beat out by the Cowboys and quarterback Dante Moore's uncharacteristic 48 percent completion rating in the air.
Watching The Film Of The Fumble
When reviewing the hand-off from Moore to Hill on the play in question, it is appears Hill was paying more attention to the defensive line in front of him than the ball being tossed just slightly over his hand placement, as senior edge rusher James Williams outruns his man-to-man matchup with right tackle Fox Crader. Frankly, given how easily Williams evaded the Ducks' offensive line, a tackle would've likely happened with Moore if a passing play occurred.
It does seem that Williams sniffed out a rushing play on this snap, as he doesn't even acknowledge Moore, running directly in front of him to snuff out Hill and recover the fumble. The Cowboys secured success on this play whether it was a run or pass by winning up front, and Hill's fumble was just an additional nail in the Ducks' coffin.
Dan Lanning's Thought Process On That Final Rushing Play
For Lanning, that call for Hill to carry the ball to the left side on a first and ten-yard situation in Oregon territory was reasoning that feels akin to why Lanning kept taking chances on fourth down situations; the hope that a successful run from one of the few highlights in Oregon's offense could be the jolt needed to come back in what increasingly felt like a hole already dug.
Out of the two-minute timeout, Oklahoma State's defense was ready, and Hill made a crucial mistake as one of the few players for Oregon that was keeping hopes of a win afloat.
"That probably falls on me from a decision standpoint of, 'Is this one that we want to try to flip the field or not?' But ultimately, again, you're in a go-type situation regardless," Lanning said.
"When you put yourself in that situation, plays like that can happen at times. It's easy to say, 'Oh, it was that play.' Ultimately, there were a myriad of plays. There were several plays where we didn't play well enough to win this game," Lanning added later on in the post game press conference.
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A born and raised Oregonian, Ally Osborne has a passion for sporting events across her home state. She began writing for Oregon Ducks on SI in 2021. Currently a morning talk show host and sports reporter for KOIN 6 and Portland's CW in Portland, Oregon, Ally is engrained in her community. Finding and sharing stories that highlight the unique culture and connectivity sports creates is a part of her DNA. She frequently contributes sports content to KOIN's broadcast and streaming platforms while hosting talk show "Everyday Northwest" and video podcast "Tower Talk Live" every weekday. With Portland being her third-worked television market (second in Oregon), Osborne brings hard-news and feature-reporting experience to compliment her expertise for sports storytelling. Her journalistic endeavors and art creations (many of which are inspired by the Oregon Ducks) can be found on her social media pages. Ally graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace.