Oregon Receivers Coach Ross Douglas Gets Real On Jeremiah McClellan's Offseason

Oregon wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan returns to the Ducks as one of the top receiving leaders on last season's roster. McClellan finished the 2025 season recording 38 receptions for 557 yards and three touchdowns.

Entering the 2026 season, Oregon has one of the most talented wide receiver groups in college football, and McClellan looks to play a pivotal role in the Ducks' success on offense as they go all in to win their first national championship in program history. The progression that McClellan has put on display this offseason could go a long way for the Ducks' receiving core, led by wide receivers coach Ross Douglas.

Oct 18, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan (11) is tackled by Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Kevin Levy (24) during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Following Saturday’s spring practice, Douglas spoke about McClellan’s progression as one of Oregon's top wide receivers.

What Ross Douglas Said On Jeremiah McClellan:

Oregon wide receivers coach Ross Douglas works with players during Oregon’s spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I think his progress has been great. Even just I came in last spring, and you know, we went through spring ball, and I challenged him to do a couple of things. I challenged him to be more violent as a football player. I challenged him to be more dependable in critical situations. And I think you saw that all year," Douglas said.

"I mean, just all the big plays he made for us on third and fourth down, two-minute drives, you know, contested catches. So now we just got to take it to the next level. Now it’s just the competitive stamina, like doing it all the time, regardless of circumstances, situations. So just really improving on that,” Douglas continued.

Oregon's Wide Receiver Core Entering 2026 Season

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) watches teammates warm up before a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

In addition to McClellan, Oregon is set to return several impactful wide receivers ahead of a highly anticipated 2026 season. Dakorien Moore and Evan Stewart return, looking to bounce back after they both experienced major injuries last season. Among the two receivers, Stewart was out for the entire season, tearing his patellar tendon in his right knee during a practice last June.

Moore, amid missing key games in November for the Ducks with a knee injury, recorded 34 receptions for 497 yards and three touchdowns. Stewart, in his one season before his right knee injury, recorded 48 receptions for 613 yards and five touchdowns for the Ducks in 2024.

Despite suffering several key injuries to its offense last season, coach Dan Lanning’s Oregon group still reached its second consecutive College Football Playoff appearance and this time managed to win a few games.

Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart walks the field during warmups as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in the quarterfinal of the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With several of those offensive leaders returning for the Ducks in the CFP, the Ducks made a run to the semifinal at the Peach Bowl before falling to the eventual national champions, the Indiana Hoosiers, 56-22.

With an Oregon offense at full strength and McClellan making progress, the Ducks, led by the return of star quarterback Dante Moore, are in good shape to make a run at a national championship and be the team to lift the CFP trophy on Jan. 25, 2027, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.