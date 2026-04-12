Oregon Ducks Coach Shares Hot Take About Quarterback Dante Moore

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore has been one of the many players on the Oregon roster who have received plenty of praise this offseason. Whether it be a fan or reporter, Moore has found himself in a positive light ahead of the 2026 college football season.

Oregon wide receivers coach Ross Douglas recently shared his thoughts on the Oregon Ducks quarterback. Here is what he had to say when speaking about Moore after Saturday's scrimmage.

Ross Douglas Gets Real About Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws a pass during the fourth quarter the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

"Our quarterback is one of the best in the United States of America. I think NFL or college, I think he's one of the best quarterbacks. We have really good tight ends. We have good backs. We got good wideouts. And the thing about them, they're all selfless. There's only one football to go around, but everyone wants to see each other win. So I think that's what's more unique, more than the skill set itself, just the personalities that you have and the different skill sets. So collectively, that makes a very dangerous group," Douglas said.

Moore is returning after receiving early projections to be the second quarterback selected off the board in the NFL Draft in 2026, as he was projected to follow behind Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendzoa only. He opted to return due to some unfinished business, as he and the rest of the roster believe the Ducks are very close to bringing in their first national championship in their college football program's history.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) looks to pass against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Moore has been one of the best quarterbacks in the nation, as last season he finished with a total of 3,565 passing yards, 30 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, all while finishing with a 78.5 QBR. It is also worth noting that he is one of the better players in the country when it comes to his dual-threat ability; he just doesn't have to run as much thanks to his offensive line, which does a great job keeping his jersey clean.

Moore was sacked 17 times in 2025, lowering his rushing total, but he also carried the ball 73 times for 156 rushing yards.

Moore is projected to have an even better 2026, as he will be returning many stars, including Evan Stewart. Stewart is back from injury and will be one of the players who could help boost this offense to the next level. Moore will also have Dakorien Moore, Jeremiah McClellan, and many more targets for the Ducks star.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore works out as the Oregon Ducks practice on Jan. 5, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon, ahead of the Peach Bowl. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If Moore plays up to his projections the Ducks will be a dangerous team to stop along the way, as the Oregon Ducks have been considered to be one of the favorites to win the national championship. Last season, the Ducks made it all the way to the semi-finals and lost to the eventual national championship winners, Indiana.

Many would consider Oregon's team to be better this year than last year, and if that is the case the Ducks could find themselves at the top of the mountain in 2026.