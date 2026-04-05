Dakorien Moore And Evan Stewart Boost Oregon's Recruiting Efforts

EUGENE – The Oregon Ducks hosted another blue-chip recruit during their spring football practices. While Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his staff have been pushing hard to land some big names in Eugene, the Ducks’ stars have also stepped in to help.

Oregon wide receivers Dakorien Moore and Evan Stewart recently posed with 2027 four-star recruit Julian Caldwell. The elite wide receiver is within the top-100 national recruits and would be a major addition if the Ducks were to land him.

Oregon Ducks Wide Receivers Help Recruiting Efforts

Sep 13, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Headshot of Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Caldwell made his spring unofficial visit to Eugene on Apr. 4. The wide receiver posted his view of Oregon’s spring practice on his Instagram story before taking a picture with Moore and Stewart later.

With Dakorien Moore and Evan Stewart 👀 https://t.co/PxK3bkREvM pic.twitter.com/KhLiqWLgrP — Oregon Updates (@oregon__updates) April 4, 2026

Stewart announced his return to Oregon after missing 2025 due to injury. While Stewart is anticipated to head to the NFL Draft following the conclusion of the 2026 season, Moore is expected to return in 2027 for his junior season. If Caldwell decides to take his talents to Eugene, he could be playing alongside Moore in 2027.

The Ducks’ wide receiver duo wouldn’t be the first current players to help the team attract top recruits. When 2027 four-star quarterback Jake Nawrot visited Eugene earlier in the week, he mentioned watching quarterback Dante Moore going through practice as something that caught his attention during an interview with Steve Wiltfong of Rivals.

For top recruits who are looking to go somewhere to develop and where they’ll have close relationships with their teammates and coaches, the Ducks’ current recruiting approach seems like it should be effective. Dante Moore, Stewart and Dakorien Moore are proof of what top recruits can do under Lanning’s guidance.

Breaking Down Wide Receiver Julian Caldwell’s Recruitment

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during an open practice ahead of the Orange Bowl at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon on Dec. 27, 2025. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Caldwell recorded 94 receptions for 1,737 yards and 20 touchdowns as a junior in 2025. He plays for Argyle High School in Texas, where he also competes on the track and field team. Caldwell is ranked the No. 81 player in the nation by Rivals, the No. 14 wide receiver and the No. 11 player in Texas.

The four-star began receiving Power Four offers back in July 2024. Oregon extended an offer in February 2025 and seems to be firmly in the mix. Caldwell is set to return to Eugene on June 12 for his official visit.

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Kaliq Lockett (7) makes a catch over Michigan Wolverines defensive back Jyaire Hill (20) for touchdown during the second half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

According to On3’s Hayes Fawcett, the Ducks are among the five finalists for Caldwell’s commitment. The Texas Longhorns appear to be Oregon’s big competition to land Caldwell, with an official visit also scheduled for June. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish, the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the SMU Mustangs are also among his finalists.

If Caldwell decides to stay close to home, he could end up with the Longhorns or the Red Raiders. But Lanning has experienced success in recruiting top players from Texas, including Dakorien Moore, who was the No. 1 wide receiver in 2025. If the Ducks can convince Caldwell to head to the West Coast, he could join the long list of former Texas high school stars in Eugene.