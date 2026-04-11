Dante Moore Reveals His Take On Oregon's Coaching Changes

The Oregon Ducks coaching staff changed a bit under coach Dan Lanning this offseason. Former Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein and defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi each landed head coaching gigs at Kentucky and Cal, respectively.

So what does that mean for the Ducks and their championship window as quarterback Dante Moore, center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu and the entire defensive line elected to return for another season of Duck football instead of taking their talents to the NFL?

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Lanning chose to promote from within and Moore opened up about the changes. His comments are revealing and give a great inside look into the impact that new Ducks offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer and quarterbacks coach Koa Ka'ai are having on Moore.

Dante Moore Inside Look Into Drew Mehringer's Promotion

One notable takeaway from Moore's insight is that not only is Mehringer a "player's coach" - he also gave opportunity for feedback and for Moore to take more ownership of the offense. Plus, he changed up the playbook to tailor the scheme. This is a great indication that he is empowering Moore in 2026 and building the offense around the highly-talented quarterback.

“First day when he got the job, we went to the board room and he said, ‘What do you like and what don't you like?’ As a quarterback, that you love. We went through all of our plays, we changed some things up. He's just very smart," Moore said after Oregon's spring practice.

Oregon tight ends coach Drew Mehringer works with players during practice with the Ducks Thursday, April 11, 2024, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

The ceiling is high with Mehringer as Moore is in awe of his complete offensive mind.

“He just knows everything. As a player's coach, he always understands that if I don't feel comfortable with something, that will change, and we’ll go from there. But he's going to keep pushing me. He made sure that all the other positions are taken care of. He did tight ends last year. He's also working on running backs, receivers, just going room to room," Moore continued.

“He's always in our room, of course, just hearing what we're going through," Moore said. "Man, I love him. He's a great guy. He's really great at golf as well. Overall, he's just someone that just loves his team, loves his job, and I'm glad that he has a job, and I'm excited for this year.”

It's clear that Mehringer is loved and respected by his quarterback. There is a buy-in from Moore that cannot be faked and that could pay massive dividends as the Ducks look to push deep in the College Football Playoff in 2026.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore warms up as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Quarterbacks Coach Koa Ka'ai Earns Praise From Dante Moore

Quarterbacks coach Ka'ai may have just gone viral for his ice cream question, but Moore's insight into the former Duck turned coach goes way beyond football. There is an obvious deep trust and real relationship shared by Ka'ai and Moore.

“Somebody that works his tail off in early mornings and late nights. He's someone that we can relate to each other in many ways. He is somebody that just always asks me if I'm good, if I'm comfortable. If there’s anything I need to worry about, I can talk to him about them," Moore said.

Ka'ai's work ethic makes the standard known in the quarterbacks room and the trickle down could be massive for Moore, and backup quarterbacks Dylan Raiola, Brock Thomas and Akili Smith Jr.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) receives the snap Nov. 8, 2025 during a Big Ten Football game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“And I kind of feel like I can open up and talk to him about anything I need, even in football, or even outside of football. So, he's someone that brings joy into my life and hope I can bring joy into his life every day. I stress him out a little bit, but at the end of the day, it's all love. So just have a great time, have a great connection. And he is someone that I appreciate, and I'm very excited for him this year," Moore continued.

Moore has been very forthcoming about his past struggles with mental health, so his comfortability and honesty with Ka'ai is a strong foundation of connection. As Moore looks to take a leap in production in 2026, he has a great support system that can help him evolve as a leader.

An underrated part about what these quotes show is that the quarterbacks room at Oregon appears to be a fun place to be. With real chemistry and personality, Ka'ai is leading the Ducks with joy and earned respect.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore bows in prayer before the game against James Madison at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Dec. 20, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Part of why Moore left millions of NFL dollars on the table was to prioritize long-term development, with an eye on a potential national championship, instead of an immediate financial gain.

His goal is not just to reach the NFL, but to build a sustainable career once he gets there, and looks to take advantage of this Ducks season to grow and lead.

And from the sounds of it, Moore has the staff around him to help him reach his goals.

Moore and the Ducks will take the field for Oregon's annual spring game on April 25 in Eugene at Autzen Stadium.