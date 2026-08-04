What Oregon's Coaches Poll Ranking Means for the Ducks, Dan Lanning

Tuesday marked the release of the USA Today 2026 preseason college football Coaches Poll, and the Oregon Ducks will enter the fall as the No. 2 team in the country, at least according to the Coaches Poll.

The only team above Oregon is No. 1 Ohio State, as the Buckeyes and the Ducks are expected to jockey for positioning in the Big Ten throughout the season. No. 6 Indiana is the only other conference representative in the top 10 of the preseason rankings, and the usual suspects like No. 3 Georgia, No. 4 Texas, and No. 5 Notre Dame round out the top five.

USA Today Preseason Coaches Poll

Quarterback Julian Sayin (10) runs the ball during the Ohio State football spring game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, April 18, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

1. Ohio State

2. Oregon

3. Georgia

4. Texas

5. Notre Dame

6. Indiana

7. Miami

8. Texas A&M

9. Oklahoma

10. Ole Miss

11. Alabama

12. Texas Tech

13. LSU

14. USC

15. BYU

16. Michigan

17. Penn State

18. Tennessee

19. Washington

20. SMU

21. Utah

22. Iowa

23. Clemson

24. Houston

25. Missouri

Oregon Ducks Opponents in Preseason Ranking

As a program, Oregon is no stranger to expectations. The Ducks have been ranked as high as No. 3 in preseason AP Top 25 Polls from previous seasons, including 2024 under Lanning. While the No. 2 ranking is an exciting one, it does not change Oregon's expectation of contending in the Big Ten and earning a spot to compete in the College Football Playoff.

In order to do so, Lanning and company will have to get by a few teams ranked inside the preseason top 25 throughout 2026. The Ducks have road games against No. 1 Ohio State and No. 14 USC, and Oregon will host No. 16 Michigan and No. 19 Washington at Autzen Stadium in the fall.

Meanwhile, the Ducks have intriguing non-conference matchups with Boise State and Oklahoma State to start the season.

College Football Playoff Implications

With the 12-team playoff, teams can afford to drop one or two regular season games and still receive an at-large berth to the CFP. However, Oregon's chances of making the postseason would get hairy if the Ducks finish the season with two losses.

Still, the Ducks are already considered one of the top teams in the country before the year has even started. Can Oregon prove it on the field? Without a marquee matchup until the Big Ten opener against USC, the Ducks will be measured against their lofty preseason rankings.

Preseason rankings always shuffle around as the fall gets underway, but could Oregon and Ohio State be in store for a No. 1 vs. No. 2 clash in the regular season? The quarterback battle between Oregon's Dante Moore and Ohio State's Julian Sayin alone would have NFL scouts flocking to Columbus for the game.

However, both teams have to get there first.

Fall camp is under way around the country, and the unexpected is also on its way. Will Oregon and Ohio State dominate the Big Ten, or will Indiana continue to surprise?

As for the SEC, which team, if any, will separate itself in a deep race for the conference title? Six SEC teams rank inside the top 12 of the preseason Coaches Poll with No. 13 LSU on the outside looking in as one of the more intriguing teams in the country.

For Lanning and the Ducks, everything starts against Boise State on Sept. 5.

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