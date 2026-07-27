3 Immediate Reactions to Oregon Ducks’ Big Ten Preseason Poll Ranking
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The college football season feels around the corner with Big Ten Media Days beginning on July 28 and fall camp following shortly thereafter for teams around the country. As the fall approaches, the pecking order of teams in the Big Ten becomes more of a hot topic, especially when it becomes time to predict a champion.
The Ohio State Buckeyes, Oregon Ducks, and Indiana Hoosiers are considered to be at the top of the Big Ten after the three programs reached the College Football Playoff a season ago, capped off by the Hoosiers' winning of the national title. According to Cleveland.com's preseason media poll, the Buckeyes are expected to win the Big Ten, followed by Oregon Ducks and Indiana at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively.
Full Big Ten Preseason Poll from Cleveland.com
The Big Ten does not hold an official media poll, so the Cleveland.com media poll has become one of the more official releases before Big Ten Media Days begin.,
1. Ohio State Buckeyes
2. Oregon Ducks
3. Indiana Hoosiers
4. USC Trojans
5. Michigan Wolverines
6. Penn State Nittany Lions
7. Washington Huskies
8. Iowa Hawkeyes
9. Illinois Fighting Illini
10. Minnesota Golden Gophers
11. Nebraska Cornhuskers
12. Wisconsin Badgers
13. UCLA Bruins
14. Northwestern Wildcats
15. Maryland Terrapins
16. Michigan State Spartans
17. Rutgers Scarlet Knights
18. Purdue Boilermakers
Oregon vs. Ohio State Rematch?
Having Oregon and Ohio State at the top of the Cleveland.com preseason poll implies that the Ducks and the Buckeyes will face off in the Big Ten Championship Game after already squaring off in the regular season.
Further, the poll implies that Ohio State beats Oregon in the conference title game.
Oregon will be facing Ohio State on the road in November, meaning a rematch between the two programs in the conference title game would have a quick turnaround. The Buckeyes got the best of the Ducks the last time the two teams played each other twice in one season, and given Oregon coach Dan Lanning's history with rematches that potential scenario feels less than idea for Ducks fans.
Oregon Ducks' Strength of Schedule
According to the preseason media poll, Lanning and company have five of the top 10 teams in the conference on their schedule:
No. 1 Ohio State
No. 4 USC
No. 5 Michigan
No. 7 Washington
No. 9 Illinois
Oregon will face USC, Illinois, and Ohio State on the road while hosting Michigan and Washington at home. Still, the Ducks play more teams inside the top 10 (according to the Cleveland.com preseason poll) than they do outside of the top 10 in conference play.
Strength of Old Pac-12 Teams in the Big Ten
Both USC and Oregon are expected to finish inside the top five of the Big Ten this season with legitimate chances of reaching the College Football Playoff, and the Washington Huskies are seemingly not far behind at No. 7 in the Cleveland.com poll.
As for UCLA, the Bruins are at No. 13 before the first season under new coach Bob Chesney, and things seem to be pointed in the right direction in Westwood.
While fans may not "Back the Pac" anymore, it's worth noting how the West Coast teams continue to perform against the traditional powers of the Big Ten. Will travel and time zones continue to be mentioned as teams adjust to flying across the country to playing each other? Three West Coast teams finishing in the top 10 may suggest otherwise.
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Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.