3 Immediate Reactions to Oregon Ducks’ Big Ten Preseason Poll Ranking

The college football season feels around the corner with Big Ten Media Days beginning on July 28 and fall camp following shortly thereafter for teams around the country. As the fall approaches, the pecking order of teams in the Big Ten becomes more of a hot topic, especially when it becomes time to predict a champion.

The Ohio State Buckeyes, Oregon Ducks, and Indiana Hoosiers are considered to be at the top of the Big Ten after the three programs reached the College Football Playoff a season ago, capped off by the Hoosiers' winning of the national title. According to Cleveland.com's preseason media poll, the Buckeyes are expected to win the Big Ten, followed by Oregon Ducks and Indiana at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively.

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day prepares for a tv interview during the Ohio State football spring game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on April 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Full Big Ten Preseason Poll from Cleveland.com

The Big Ten does not hold an official media poll, so the Cleveland.com media poll has become one of the more official releases before Big Ten Media Days begin.,

1. Ohio State Buckeyes

2. Oregon Ducks

3. Indiana Hoosiers

4. USC Trojans

5. Michigan Wolverines

6. Penn State Nittany Lions

7. Washington Huskies

8. Iowa Hawkeyes

9. Illinois Fighting Illini

10. Minnesota Golden Gophers

11. Nebraska Cornhuskers

12. Wisconsin Badgers

13. UCLA Bruins

14. Northwestern Wildcats

15. Maryland Terrapins

16. Michigan State Spartans

17. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

18. Purdue Boilermakers

Oregon vs. Ohio State Rematch?

Having Oregon and Ohio State at the top of the Cleveland.com preseason poll implies that the Ducks and the Buckeyes will face off in the Big Ten Championship Game after already squaring off in the regular season.

Further, the poll implies that Ohio State beats Oregon in the conference title game.

Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin (10) throws during the team's football spring game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on April 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon will be facing Ohio State on the road in November, meaning a rematch between the two programs in the conference title game would have a quick turnaround. The Buckeyes got the best of the Ducks the last time the two teams played each other twice in one season, and given Oregon coach Dan Lanning's history with rematches that potential scenario feels less than idea for Ducks fans.

Oregon Ducks' Strength of Schedule

According to the preseason media poll, Lanning and company have five of the top 10 teams in the conference on their schedule:

No. 1 Ohio State

No. 4 USC

No. 5 Michigan

No. 7 Washington

No. 9 Illinois

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore throws downfield during the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon will face USC, Illinois, and Ohio State on the road while hosting Michigan and Washington at home. Still, the Ducks play more teams inside the top 10 (according to the Cleveland.com preseason poll) than they do outside of the top 10 in conference play.

Strength of Old Pac-12 Teams in the Big Ten

Both USC and Oregon are expected to finish inside the top five of the Big Ten this season with legitimate chances of reaching the College Football Playoff, and the Washington Huskies are seemingly not far behind at No. 7 in the Cleveland.com poll.

Dec 13, 2025; Inglewood, CA, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (2) is forced out of bounds by Boise State Broncos defensive back Jeremiah Earby (6) after a catching a pass in the second half of the LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As for UCLA, the Bruins are at No. 13 before the first season under new coach Bob Chesney, and things seem to be pointed in the right direction in Westwood.

While fans may not "Back the Pac" anymore, it's worth noting how the West Coast teams continue to perform against the traditional powers of the Big Ten. Will travel and time zones continue to be mentioned as teams adjust to flying across the country to playing each other? Three West Coast teams finishing in the top 10 may suggest otherwise.

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